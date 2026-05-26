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Dark truth of *that* Maddy and Alamo Euphoria scene, and why it’s actually so disturbing

Her life will never be the same

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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In the latest episode of Euphoria season three, Maddy makes a deal with Alamo to save Nate’s life – but here’s what it really means for her future.

Here’s what Maddy did to ‘pay up’ her end of the deal

Nate’s dodgy dealings with the Mob have slowly been catching up with him throughout the third season of Euphoria. From losing his toe twice to losing a finger, it’s been clear that Naz isn’t messing around about getting his money back. It all reached a boiling point in episode seven, when Nate is buried alive, and Cassie is kidnapped. She’s given 72 hours to collect the money needed to save Nate. This is where Maddy comes to save the day.

Freshly fired from her job, Maddy approaches Alamo to borrow money. But Alamo isn’t the type to do favours for no reason. When he agrees, it cuts to Alamo putting on his clothes after they left the jacuzzi. It’s heavily implied that Maddy had sex with him to seal the deal, something completely out of character for her. Maddy is usually the one bossing people around, so seeing her make this trade-off shows just how desperate she is to help save her ex, even after everything he did to her.

Now her future is looking really dark

It’s revealed that before the 72 hours were up, Nate was bitten by a snake right in the throat and died from his injuries. Still, Maddy now owes Alamo money. Every penny Maddy makes will go straight to him until she makes up that $1 million, and that’s assuming the ruthless trafficker doesn’t add interest to her debt.

Although we don’t know exactly how Maddy will make that money back, it’s easy to assume she’ll be forced to become one of Alamo’s girls, alongside Cassie. Alamo straight up tells her to “wise up” for thinking he’d treat her any differently than the rest of the girls.

So, it’s looking like a dark season finale for Maddy – unless Alamo somehow gets shut down. We’ll find out this Sunday!

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More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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