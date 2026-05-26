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Paralives just came out and it already does these things way better than The Sims 4

EA finally has some competition

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Gaming
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After seven years in development, indie life simulation game Paralives is finally out in early access, and it’s already doing these things better than The Sims 4.

Paralives has a colour wheel to make customisation way easier

During character customisation, one of the most annoying features of The Sims is that there’s a set amount of colours to choose from. But in Paralives, you can use a colour wheel to get the perfect skin shade and hair colour. The character customisation is so detailed, and we haven’t even gotten any mods or CC yet.

You can change the size of objects to make decorating super fun

@caviarsims

Replying to @Jas 🤍 sorry about the white noise, it’s raining really hard and i didn’t think it would be that audible lol #paralives #paralivesgame #sims4 #simscommunity #simstok

♬ original sound – 𓍯𓂃𝕍𝔼𝕃𝕍𝕀𝔼

Want to make your TV massive, or a chair smaller? Paralives lets you easily shrink and grow items in its build mode, taking away the hassle of having to download mods for these features. The possibilities are actually endless.

We finally have a new open-world life simulation game!

via Steam

No more loading screens just to cross the road  – Paralives is an open world! Interacting with townies and switching households are all super fluid, so they don’t break the game’s immersion. Gone are the days of having to click a bunch of buttons and open menus just to go to the gym down the road.

You can move items around without slots

@sydmacyt

full early access paralives video on youtube! link in bio #paralives #paralivesgame #paralivesnews #cozygames #sydmac #paralivesupdates #paralivespartner

♬ original sound – sydmacyt – sydmacyt

Okay, Paralives’ build mode is the coolest feature so far. The Sims 4 is very anti-clutter, only letting you drag items to specific slots, and never too close together. But Paralives gives you complete freedom, so if you’re a trinket fan and like a bit of an organised chaos vibe, you can put loads of items as close together as you want.

Certain gameplay features are so realistic compared to The Sims

via Steam

Paralives is still in early access, so lots of the gameplay features aren’t as put together as the rest of the game. But what we do have already is very promising. For example, if your Para is sick, it affects their appetite and their productivity, which is so cool. There’s a similar needs buff when your Para is locked in to building a skill, in Focus Mode they ignore their needs for a while.

Although there have been some reports of bugs and lags, which is expected from an early access game, this is all really exciting and shows just how much potential the game already has. New obsession loading!

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Featured image via Steam

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Gaming
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