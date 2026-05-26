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Can you really see who rewatched your Instagram story?! The messy new feature explained

This is going to be interesting

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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For years, people have been asking Instagram to let you see who rewatched your story, and they finally listened. Well, sort of. Things are about to get messy.

It doesn’t look like you can actually see who rewatched your Instagram story, with the specific social media handles. But, you can see how many people watched your story more than once.

The new feature started rolling out in May 2026, and here’s everything you need to know.

New feature lets you see how many people rewatched your Instagram story

It’s part of the brand-new thing called Instagram Plus. Basically, it’s a paid add-on that you can buy if you want to, and it gives you access to loads of extra features. It’s pretty much like Snapchat Plus, and one of the features is being able to see how many people rewatched your Instagram story. Right now, Instagram Plus is being tested in countries like Japan, Mexico, and the Philippines.

So, the only way to get it is if your account is selected to be part of the test. If you are chosen, a pop-up will appear when you click to see your story stats that says: “Instagram Plus. See how many people rewatched your story. Be the first to try exclusive features like this, part of a new Instagram subscription.”

On the Instagram website, it currently says: “This feature is not available to everyone at the moment.” But the feature will likely be rolled out across all accounts after the testing stage is finished. Oh dear.

@itsme_apg

Instagram subscriptions….. what do we think? #instagramplus #instagramsubscription #insatgram #instagramstories #reels

♬ original sound – itsme_apg

On top of being able to see how many people rewatched your story, Instagram Plus includes other premium features, including putting stories up for 48 hours instead of 24 and being able to watch stories without the poster knowing you watched it. Apparently, there’s a new option to “super heart” a story too.

You can also create multiple audience lists on top of just Close Friends, letting you create specific groups to share your stories with, and choose one story per week to “spotlight”.

It’s not clear whether all these features will be part of Instagram Plus when it does launch to everyone. The app might decide to drop a few if they’re not as popular, but you’ve been warned. It’s coming. For now, everyone’s still getting to grips with Instants.

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Featured image credit: Instagram 

More on: Instagram Social Media Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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