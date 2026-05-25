‘Doesn’t make sense’: Obsession director exposes a huge plot hole in his new horror film

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It’s easy to get caught up in Obsession’s creepy twists, messy romance and the chaos that comes from Bear’s wish, but once you stop and think about it, there’s actually a pretty massive plot hole sitting right at the centre of the story, and now, Obsession writer-director Curry Barker has admitted it himself.

The issue is with the film’s wish-granting object, the One Wish Willow. In the film, Bear uses it to wish for Nikki to love him more than anyone else in the world. We all know that goes very wrong.

But if the One Wish Willow really works, then surely loads of people would be using it too. And that creates a problem.

According to Curry, the world in Obsession should actually look completely different.

Curry Barker admits the logic behind the wishes falls apart

Speaking to Total Film, Curry openly admitted that the rules behind the One Wish Willow do not really hold up when you think about them too much. “I mean, it’s kind of a plot hole. It’s something I don’t like to think about too much, because it totally doesn’t make sense that there’s a world of people just making wishes,” he said.

He then explained why it becomes tricky. “It really doesn’t make any sense at all. If the One Wish Willow actually works, which it does in this lore, and people are just making wishes left and right, there would be some crazy — like, dragons would exist.”

He continued, “And none of that. The world is pretty normal from what we see in this movie. So, it doesn’t really make sense.”

So, if everyone has access to these wish objects, the world should be absolute chaos. Instead, Obsession still looks mostly normal.

The director tried explaining it, but even he says the logic breaks down

Curry did come up with an explanation for it, although he was very honest that it still does not fully work. “Here’s my take: Every time someone makes a wish, they enter into an alternate reality where their wish comes true, so you’re not experiencing everybody’s wish at the same time.”

That would actually solve quite a lot. Different wishes, different realities, no dragons flying about everywhere.

But then Curry immediately pointed out the problem with that idea, too. “And that’s why — but that doesn’t make sense because the money falls from the ceiling. Yeah, it’s broken,” he added, referring to one of the film’s scenes.

So even the director admits the explanation falls apart.

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