The origins of the Melissa I’m drunk and outside TikTok audio, aka the song of the summer

11 hours ago

The “Melissa, I’m drunk and outside” sound has suddenly taken over TikTok just in time for the heatwave. People are using the chaotic audio to soundtrack drinks, or anything outside now that it’s officially summer in the UK.

It’s a bit unhinged and feels random, with even the panel of Loose Women getting roped in on the trend via GKBarry. Christ, even the Jonas Brothers have had a go. But where’s the Mellissa, I’m drunk and outside TikTok sound originally from?

Mellissa, I’m drunk and outside is from an AI generated song

The AI song trend took off on TikTok last month but one generated tune is getting much more air time than the rest. I’m sure the name Mellissa rings a bell?

The song was created using texts from someone’s talking stage, which they “turned into a SOCA song. The texts show the guy trying to get through to Mellissa to explain they’re “drunk and outside”, as well as tell her she’s a “diamond in the sky” and that they’re “paying your next man Chris Brown.”

The song went a bit viral and there’s even a similar version on Spotify now, by Afroplugs.

I sense that the Melissa I’m drunk and outside TikTok sound might be the brainrot tune of the summer, all thanks to Mellissa.

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Featured image via TikTok @meggangrubb @lucpalmer @__mar._____