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KCL Students’ Union vice-president returned to the UK after being detained by Israel

Hasnain Jafer had been missing since May 18th

Isabella Zbucki | News
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King’s College London Students’ Union vice-president has been returned to the UK after being detained by Israel.

Hasnain Jafer, who is the KCLSU vice-president for health (education), graduated from King’s with a BSc in global health and social medicine in January and has been involved in student activism throughout his time at the university.

Hasnain went missing five days ago, on May 18th, after reportedly being detained by Israeli forces in international waters due to his involvement in the Global Sumud Flotilla campaign.  

However, since the campaign, Hasnain and the 421 other activists have been returned to their home countries.

In a video posted to Instagram last night, Hasnain is shown to be reunited with his family and welcomed by fellow student activists in the UK, who can be heard chanting, “Hasnain you make us proud.”

KCLSU and King’s College London had previously shared a joint statement earlier this week, saying that their “immediate concern is for Hasnain’s safety and wellbeing.”

The statement continued: “We recognise that this news will be deeply worrying for his family, friends, colleagues, and members of our student community.”

The university also outlined the support services available for students and staff, saying: “We know this situation will be distressing for many in our community. Support and wellbeing services are available for those who may be affected and would welcome support or someone to talk to.” 

The Israeli Embassy, and The Global Sumud Fortilla have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Instagram @kclstands4justice 

Isabella Zbucki | News
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