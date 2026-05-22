Meet the University of York grad who turned an internship into a financial planning career

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A previous University of York intern has become a fully qualified financial planner.

George Smart began an internship with Walker Crips Financial planning while studying at the University of York doing a degree in mathematics.

He has now achieved Competent Advisor Status.

via Walker Crips Financial Planning

George Smart told Yahoo!News: “The internship programme gave me an invaluable introduction to the financial planning profession and allowed me to gain real-world experience from day one.

The support and mentorship I’ve received at Walker Crips Financial Planning has been instrumental in helping me develop both professionally and personally.”

The finance and operations director at Walker Crips Financial Planning, Don Formhals, said: “George’s journey from intern to fully qualified financial planner is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through dedication, hard work and the right support.”

The placements manager at the University of York, Jennifer Plummer, said: “It is wonderful to see George’s progression from placement student to qualified financial planner.

George’s achievement serves as a brilliant example of the direct, positive outcomes that internship and placement opportunities can create, and the impact that close collaboration between the University and local businesses has on shaping the next generation of professionals.”

George now works directly with clients. He provides tailored financial planning advice while working towards Chartered Financial Planner status.

Featured image via Walker Crips