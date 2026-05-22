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New Spotify feature lets you create AI song covers and it’s getting absolutely rinsed

‘This is an abomination’

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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From Party of the Years to Reserved, I can’t keep up with all the new features Spotify is dropping at the moment, and now there’s another one that’s already getting majorly dragged – AI song covers.

Spotify and Universal Music Group have teamed up on a new agreement that will let people create fan-made covers and remixes of real songs using AI. God help us all.

“Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG) today announced landmark recorded music and music publishing licensing agreements enabling Spotify to launch a new tool allowing fans to create covers and remixes of their favourite songs from participating artists and songwriters,” the music streaming platform said in a press release.

“This groundbreaking tool will be powered by generative AI technology that will open up additional revenue streams and new ways to drive discovery. It introduces a creation model where artists and songwriters can directly share in the value generated through AI-driven licensed covers and remixes on the Spotify platform.”

The feature isn’t even going to be free, either. It will be a paid add-on for Premium users inside the Spotify app. So, you not only have to pay £12.99 a month for Premium, but you then have to pay more on top to create AI songs. Who’s actually going to pay for this?

This is designed to “create an additional source of income for artists and songwriters, on top of what they already earn on Spotify,” so the artists themselves will be benefiting from this, with extra money on top of what they already earn through royalities.

There’s no word on when the exactly the feature is launching yet, but prepare for your feeds to be full of the most annoying AI song covers ever.

People are already rinsing the “abomination” and threatening to delete their Spotify accounts on Twitter, with one person writing: “No one asked for this. We wanted better payouts and less ads, not AI slop flooding playlists. Boycott incoming.”

Someone else agreed: “Wtf does this even mean? Who would want that!? This is terrible! Can we use AI for like, actually good causes instead of this bullsh*t stuff? I don’t want to be in this era.” Another thing nobody asked for.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: AI Music Spotify Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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