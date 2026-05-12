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How to get Spotify’s Your Party Of The Year(s) and see your most streamed songs of all time

This is so much cooler than Wrapped

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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Spotify have just launched a new feature that lets you see your all-time streaming data, including your most-streamed songs, so here’s exactly how to use it.

It’s been 20 years since Spotify launched, and they’re celebrating with the coolest new feature. With Spotify Your Party Of The Year(s), you can now see a full playlist of your most-streamed songs of all time, and other super interesting pieces of data.

How to see your most-streamed songs and more with Spotify Your Party Of The Year

via Spotify

Getting access to this data is super simple and is done directly through your Spotify app. No faffing about with third-party sites! All you need to do is open up your Spotify app, head to the search bar and type in Party Of The Year(s) or just Spotify 20, and a pop-up for the feature should automatically come up.

Not working? You might need to update your Spotify app, so make sure you have the latest version installed. If you’re still having issues, alternatively, you can head straight to the dedicated website at spotify.com/20 on your phone and see it that way.

Here’s everything Spotify’s Your Party Of The Year shows you

Spotify’s Your Party Of The Year is like Wrapped, but even better! If you’re a bit of a data nerd and love seeing the nitty-gritty of your listening rabbits, this is the feature for you. With Your Party Of The Year, you can see:

  • Your first day ever on Spotify
  • Your most-streamed song of all time
  • Your most-streamed artist of all time
  • The total number of songs you’ve listened to

And it’s all presented in a shareable little card, perfect for you to send round to all your friends or post on socials! Time to flex your superior taste in music.

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Featured image via Spotify

More on: Music Spotify Spotify Wrapped Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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