Everyone is, so here’s how to do the vibey AI sports cam trend you’re seeing everywhere

2 hours ago

Right now, there’s an AI trend taking over everything, and it makes you look as though you’ve been caught on a fan cam at a sports game. People are posting themselves in the crowd of basketball games, baseball games, and even at the F1. It looks so vibey.

The videos are going viral across Twitter, or X, Instagram and TikTok. And you can see why. They are a massive vibe. They take you from an average weekday, to being snapped in the crowd all casually, like this happens to you all the time. Apparently the trend started in Korea, and originally people were editing themselves into baseball games.

So, if you want to do it for yourself, here’s an easy step by step guide.

How do u like the trend ? pic.twitter.com/LdRnLYKIX1 — Armane Levalois (@armanevalois) May 11, 2026

How do you do the viral AI sports cam trend?

Want to get yourself in the stadium crowd looking all gorgy? It’s pretty easy. If you want a still photo of you at a basketball, baseball, or any other sports game, you can just ask trusty ChatGPT. You need a photo of yourself, and then give it a prompt something like this:

“Keep the uploaded person’s face exactly the same. Don’t make them look like an AI-generated beauty model. Generate the image as if they were naturally captured by a real KBO live sports broadcast camera in the audience. Realistic SPOTV/KBO broadcast screenshot vibe, candid stadium composition, nearby fans, drinks, cheering, handheld fan, natural seating arrangement. Slightly blur live-stream quality, compression noise, realistic skin texture, and imperfect lighting. Natural relaxed pose watching the game, not posing for the camera.

“Important: No face reshaping, no enlarged eyes, no jaw editing no overly smooth/glassy skin, no influencer or photoshoot vibe. Must feel like a real accidental broadcast capture of an ordinary spectator that went viral online.”

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Then, if you want to use this photo and make a video of you in the crowd of a stadium at a sports game, you need to use a different app after you’ve created the picture above.

People are using Kling AI, and then going to AI video. You upload your picture as the starting frame, then add a prompt such as this:

“Realistic sports broadcast video of a woman in a crowd, camera slowly zooms in as she is unaware of being on camera, she adjusts her hair or looks around casually watching the match, or sips a drink but all in a natural casual way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia | Content Creator | UGC (@mineeva_n1)

Obviously, you can adjust your prompt to give the sort of movements you want, or adjust either prompts to tell the AI which type of sports game you want to be at.

Enjoy!

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