How an influencer’s holiday pictures led to her boyfriend being kidnapped, tortured and killed

Kidnappers were able to track his location because of the posts

51 minutes ago

In February, 28-year-old Igor Komarov, who is allegedly the son of a Ukrainian mob boss, was on holiday in Bali with his influencer girlfriend Yea Mishalova and a friend. But, he never made it home. He was kidnapped, tortured and brutally killed.

Igor was reportedly first abducted from his motorcycle, but was able to escape the attackers. He informed police of what had happened, but was then successfully kidnapped once again. All of this happened after kidnappers traced his location, when his girlfriend had shared exactly where they were in her Instagram posts.

This article contains details that are graphic and may be distressing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeva Mishalova (@yeva_mishalova)

Attackers had been tracking Igor for weeks, and Instagram posts gave them the answers they wanted

The attackers who would later kill Igor are said to have been tracking him for weeks, using the Instagram posts of his influencer girlfriend to work out his location. She had been sharing lots from their Bali trip, including pictures that appeared to be at hotels, and on boats.

Armed men are said to have tracked him, and then ambushed Igor and a friend, taking them both. It’s unclear, but it has been reported the friend was later released, when a ransom was paid.

Before his death, a terrifying ransom video of Igor emerged. In it, Igor’s killers demanded a ransom of $10million in exchange for his safe return. “As soon as these ten million are received in their accounts, they will immediately let me go to the place where they took me,” Igor was recorded saying.

Igor also pleaded with his mother to pay the fee, and spoke of the horrific injuries he had already suffered. “Mum, mum – I beg you, please help me. We stole those $10million they’re asking you for,” he said. “Give them back those $10million. Please.”

He continued, revealing injuries that ranged from broken legs and broken ribs, to a punctured rib cage. He had visibly black eyes, and facial swelling. “They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeva Mishalova (@yeva_mishalova)

Body parts were later found, as grim details of what had happened emerged

It was later confirmed that Igor had been killed, and body parts of his were discovered. Shocking details of what happened to him became clear. Police found a severed head and various different body parts, they were confirmed to be the remains of Igor Komarov.

Less than two weeks after the kidnapping, human remains were discovered in a river on Bali’s lower east coast. A police statement said that the head, right leg, upper chest sections, thighs and internal organs had been cut from the body of someone who had died two or three days previously.

The remains were already severely decomposed, which meant visual identification was impossible. So, bone samples were sent for DNA analysis. The samples matched the victim’s parents. Samples also matched bloodstains that were found in a rental car, that is believed to have been rented by the killers.

Bali Police Senior Commander Ariasandy told the Jakarta Globe: “Blood spatters found at the villa and in the Avanza car, which is suspected to have been used by the perpetrators, were examined, and the results are identical to the DNA of the victim’s mother.”

It was added that CCTV evidence showing the car and two motorcycles travelling from the initial crime scene had led investigators to a house, and that a man was in custody. Six further men have been identified as suspects.

Yea Mishalova has since spoken out

At the beginning of April, Igor’s girlfriend posted a video in which she spoke out about her boyfriend’s death: “I have been in silence for a long time. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported me,” she said.

“I am currently going through a very difficult period. I spend most of my time either with my family or by myself. I am working with a psychologist, trying to recover, listen to myself.

“I am cooperating with the investigation. Please do not spread rumours, do not dispel f**king content and respecting my boundaries. Now I’m not going back to my usual rhythm. I only mark my presence very carefully. Thank you to those who are around in human way.”

She added: “Because I can go to bed feeling like there’s no life, and then the next day I can wake up thinking I need to pull myself together. That’s why it comes in waves. Each person experiences their loss in their own way.”

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