Kidnappers demand $10m from mob boss as they release sinister ransom video with his son

‘They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs’

2 hours ago

A holiday in Bali turned into a nightmare for 28-year-old Igor Komarov, who is allegedly the son of a Ukrainian mob boss.

In February, Igor was in Jimbaran, Bali, with his girlfriend, influencer Yea Mishalova, and their friend, Alexander ‘Yermak’ Petrovsky. He was reportedly abducted from his motorcycle on the 15th, but Alexander managed to escape the attackers. He informed the police that a black Toyota and two motorcycles were involved in the kidnapping.

A lot has happened since then.

A ransom video emerged

As reported by The Sun, a chilling ransom video emerged on February 19, four days after Igor was abducted. His attackers, who have since been identified, demanded $10 million from his family.

“Mum, Mum – I beg you, please help me. We stole those $10 million they’re asking you for,” he begged in the video. “Give them back those $10 million. Please.”

He continued, revealing injuries that ranged from multiple broken legs and broken ribs to a punctured rib cage. He visibly had black eyes and facial swelling.

“They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs,” he said.

Authorities in Bali have been working to verify the video’s authenticity.

Body parts were discovered

Following the video, body parts were discovered. The bones, believed to belong to Igor, were decomposing, with forensic experts estimating the victim had been dead for three days or more. To verify, police are doing DNA testing using a sample provided by Igor’s mother.

Bali Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ariasandy said: “It could be [him] but again we cannot speculate, we can’t guess. We must rely on forensic results.

“We will then match [samples] with the DNA of families who feel their family members are missing, or who reported kidnapping or missing persons, including those we learned yesterday that a foreign national was reported kidnapped. Because it happened to be a kidnapping case, we are investigating all possible things, but we cannot speculate.”

One person has been arrested, but six people have fled the country

Following an investigation into the alleged kidnapping, police identified a “transnational criminal network” as the attackers. The reported ringleader, only identified by the initials CH, was picked up after trying to flee the country. Six other men are still at large. Interpol is now involved, attempting to track the four who may have left Bali.

“Initially, we secured one foreign national with the initials CH, who rented vehicles using a false passport,” Senior Commissioner Ariasandy explained. “Following further investigation, we named six other foreign nationals as suspects — RM, BK, AS, VN, SM and DH. All are men.”

