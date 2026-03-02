The Tab
Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Drag queen Alexis Stone is famed for her celebrity impersonations, which is why it was somewhat believable when she claimed to be responsible for Jim Carrey’s insane face transformation.

After leaving Hollywood in 2022, Jim Carrey popped up again at the Cesar Film Awards last week. He was picking up his Honorary Cesar Award, but most of the internet was hyperfixated on how much he’s changed.

His face and hair were visibly different, sparking conspiracy theories that ranged from him being replaced to dipping into plastic surgery. Though the passage of time is proboably the most realistic explanation, things got considerably wilder when Alexis claimed it was her in a latex mask.

On Instagram, she shared 3D scans of the actor’s face alongside the mask itself and a set of false teeth. She even posted proof that she was in Paris on her Instagram story, and people went nuts.

“I can’t handle any more stress right now I need to know if this is real,” Megan Fox wrote.

“This looks way too good to be true,” another said, as a third added, “I need the real Jim Carrey to confirm.”

Guys, it wasn’t Alexis Stone wearing Jim Carrey’s face

As Twitter obsesses over Jim Carrey’s transformation, which naturally includes drawing red circles around his face, Variety spoke to officials at the Cesar Film Awards. Perhaps unshockingly, it was not Alexis Stone playing a prank.

Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the Cesar Awards, explained: “Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions.

“He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”

He called it a “non-issue”, which is code for: This is ridiculous, and I can’t believe someone is asking me this.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Film Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Influencers slammed for ‘insufferable’ reactions after being caught up in Dubai conflict

Jenna Ortega’s tribute to Catherine O’Hara, as tearful Actor Award reaction goes viral

Jim Carrey

Replaced by a clone or drag queen in disguise: What the hell is going on with Jim Carrey?

Latest

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

Igor

Kidnappers demand $10m from mob boss as they release sinister ransom video with his son

Kieran Galpin

‘They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs’

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

Igor

Kidnappers demand $10m from mob boss as they release sinister ransom video with his son

Kieran Galpin

‘They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs’