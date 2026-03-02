A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

1 hour ago

Drag queen Alexis Stone is famed for her celebrity impersonations, which is why it was somewhat believable when she claimed to be responsible for Jim Carrey’s insane face transformation.

After leaving Hollywood in 2022, Jim Carrey popped up again at the Cesar Film Awards last week. He was picking up his Honorary Cesar Award, but most of the internet was hyperfixated on how much he’s changed.

His face and hair were visibly different, sparking conspiracy theories that ranged from him being replaced to dipping into plastic surgery. Though the passage of time is proboably the most realistic explanation, things got considerably wilder when Alexis claimed it was her in a latex mask.

On Instagram, she shared 3D scans of the actor’s face alongside the mask itself and a set of false teeth. She even posted proof that she was in Paris on her Instagram story, and people went nuts.

“I can’t handle any more stress right now I need to know if this is real,” Megan Fox wrote.

“This looks way too good to be true,” another said, as a third added, “I need the real Jim Carrey to confirm.”

Guys, it wasn’t Alexis Stone wearing Jim Carrey’s face

As Twitter obsesses over Jim Carrey’s transformation, which naturally includes drawing red circles around his face, Variety spoke to officials at the Cesar Film Awards. Perhaps unshockingly, it was not Alexis Stone playing a prank.

Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the Cesar Awards, explained: “Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions.

“He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”

He called it a “non-issue”, which is code for: This is ridiculous, and I can’t believe someone is asking me this.

