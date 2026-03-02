The Tab

Jenna Ortega’s tribute to Catherine O’Hara, as tearful Actor Award reaction goes viral

They filmed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice together

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

At the Actor Awards, Jenna Ortega had a touching emotional reaction to the speech for the late Catherine O’Hara, and her heartfelt tribute to the actress has resurfaced.

Catherine and Jenna worked together on the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which came out in 2024. After a sudden blockage in a lung artery, Catherine tragically passed away in February of this year.

At the Actor Awards over the weekend, a touching tribute was made to Catherine O’Hara, and she was presented a posthumous award for her role as Patty Leigh in The Studio. Seth Rogan accepted the award for the late actor, and the camera showed multiple celebrities getting emotional as he gave his speech. In one clip, Jenna Ortega can be seen with red eyes, wiping away tears.

Viral tweets sharing this moment have shown support for Jenna. When Catherine passed away, Jenna shared a tribute on Instagram to her ex co-star.

“Catherine is one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever had the honour of getting to work with and know. I’ll forever cherish the time we shared together, and everything she taught me,” Jenna said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)

She continued: “A giant, an inspiration in many ways. One of the greats. Thank you so much for it all.”

The two spoke highly of each other as actors in an interview with NME, reflecting on that iconic dance scene from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

“You were the inspiration behind the performance art aspect of it,” Jenna  said, talking to Catherine.

Catherine explained her mindset, saying: “I wanted the more… illogical to my mind… dance moves that kind of mean nothing in all modern… not all modern dance, modern dance is amazing.”

“We were in a tent right off set and we were like, ‘Oh it’s funny when you do that,’” Jenna said, Catherine adding that they “went for it”.

In a separate interview with People, Catherine emphasised just how much she respected the 23-year-old actress.

“Love her. What a cool young woman. Wow.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via X/YouTube

More on: Celebrity Film Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco gets his hairy toes out as he reveals grim reason for yucky viral feet

Scream

Protests, foul reviews, shady director: Inside the biggest car crash of 2026, Scream 7

Catherine O’Hara’s extremely rare disease explained, after she tragically passed away

Latest

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project