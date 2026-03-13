Jordan claims Amber is yet to sign divorce papers after Love Is Blind, and it’s getting messy

28 mins ago

One of the biggest shockers to come out of the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion is that married couple Jordan and Amber are in the process of getting a divorce. It was only them and Christine and Vic who successfully said “I do” during the weddings this season.

I think we’d be kidding ourselves if anyone said Jordan and Amber saying yes at their wedding didn’t come with at least an element of surprise. Don’t get me wrong, we all backed them from day one, but they’d had a few bumps, and even Amber herself said at the wedding she’d understand if the answer was no.

However, it was a yes. They tied the knot. Then, at the reunion, they announced their relationship had since broken down. “It lasted four months, we’re not together anymore,” Jordan told host Nick Lachey. “We were disappointed. I feel like a lot changed in that period of time.”

Jordan went on to blame “trust issues” and “damage” Amber had from previous relationships, and said he was “trying to repair a trust I didn’t break.” Amber’s side of the story is that Jordan “wasn’t ready” and she said it was “difficult” to build trust with someone who was only visiting her at the weekends. She said he was “out with the boys” a lot, and didn’t make much time for her.

Now, speaking on former Love Is Blind cast member AD’s What’s The Reality Podcast, Jordan has shared more about the status of their divorce. He explained he and Amber filed for divorce in August last year, and he has since met a new girlfriend in “mid to late November.”

His divorce with Amber is not yet finalised, as he’s waiting for her to sign the papers. “I found a lawyer in like November, got my stuff sent in and got it paid for and then yeah got my stuff sent in but we’re still waiting for Amber to send her stuff to the lawyers,” Jordan said.

“Then we’ve got to sign a financial affidavit and then sign the final paperwork. She said she would do it this week.” He then laughed and added: “Fingers crossed. We’ve got to move on.”

For those not familiar with the divorce process, a financial affidavit is a sworn legal document detailing your income, assets, debts, and expenses.

The former couple have had no contact since their split, and the reunion was the first time they had spoken in person since. Jordan said he was so nervous for it he was “losing sleep over it.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.