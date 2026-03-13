DeVonta finally reveals what *really* went wrong in his Love Is Blind relationship with Brittany

1 hour ago

DeVonta has finally shared what really went wrong between himself and Brittany during Love Is Blind. The pair got engaged during the pods, but never made it to their wedding day.

On the show, it looked as though Brittany was very much ready to commit, and DeVonta simply couldn’t match this. At the reunion, he said he felt he was ready for marriage, but probably wasn’t actually.

Now, in a new interview after the reunion episode, he’s shared what actually happened. Speaking with E! News, DeVonta completely shut down rumours that he didn’t like Brittany after the reveal because of her appearance.

“People are like, ‘He’s just disgusted by her,’ and I’m like, you’re taking five minutes of footage out of 100 hours that we have, where we did a million things,” Devonta said. “A lot of the important details that tell the full story were left out.”

He admitted there was no “pinpoint moment” that caused things to not work out, but instead said it was a build up of things heading towards the time of the wedding.

He continued: “Once it got down to the end, I just didn’t have that feeling. I was like, ‘If I’m going to be married, I want to be excited about everything, and I don’t want to have questions, and I don’t want to have baggage.’ There were things that Brittany still had to work on, where I was just like, ‘Some of your past trauma from your past relationships, that’s not necessarily my baggage.’

“I don’t want to go into a relationship where I’m the one having to fix those. And nothing that’s terribly, terribly bad, but I was also like, ‘This is marriage.’ This isn’t like a dating relationship. I don’t want to go into a marriage and having resentment where we’re like, ‘Why didn’t we fix this prior to getting married?'”

In a small moment of self-reflection, DeVonta did admit he too had things he needed to work on, but he blamed the show’s edit for making it look as though he and Brittany had more “conflict” than they really did. He said the show also completely cut where they made the decision together, as a couple, to abstain from s*x.

“The whole intimacy thing, why we weren’t doing that, was left out,” he said. “And that’s a big conversation topic on the internet where it’s just like, that was a very specific conversation that happened in the pods, which gives reason to that.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.