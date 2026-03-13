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Leeds teenager sentenced for trespassing Oxford University building and disrupting students

19-year old Barnaby Baines appeared at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday

Lucy Eason | News
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A 19-year old from Leeds who trespassed on a landmark at University of Oxford’s campus has been sentenced.

Barnaby Baines appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with obstructing and disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

The teenager pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred on Saturday 24th January 2026 at the historic Radcliffe Camera in Radcliffe Square, Oxford.

The Radcliffe Camera is part of the prestigious University of Oxford, and a popular hotspot for tourists in the city. However, access is normally forbidden to the general public, as the building is a working library and reading room for students and staff at the university.

It is reported Baines entered the premises unlawfully and disrupted the activities of the students inside, leading to his arrest.

The teenager was also later charged with one count of obstructing a constable in their execution of duty at Abingdon Police Station. However, whether this charge was upheld has not been made public. 

After being arrested, Baines initially pleaded not guilty to both charges at Oxford Magistrate’s Court. 

Via Unsplash

Following the accused’s appearance at court in High Wycombe, the court record said: “Having trespassed on land, namely Radcliffe Camera, Radcliffe Square, Oxford, and in relation to a lawful activity, namely Oxford university education processes, which persons were engaged in on that land, did an act, namely with others, entered and occupied the building and exterior ledges, which you intended to have the effect of obstructing or disrupting that activity.”

Ultimately, the court ordered the Baines to pay £500 in compensation and comply with the orders of the responsible officer to attend appointments for a maximum of 15 days.

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Featured image via Unsplash

Lucy Eason | News
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