Cambridge college signs £10 million agreement with Chinese university

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A Cambridge University college is set to receive £10 million in donations over the next three years, following agreements signed with Fudan University in China.

On Wednesday (22nd April), Fitzwilliam College announced the college’s master, Baroness Sally Morgan, visited Shanghai last April to sign a funding and collaboration agreement with Fudan University.

According to documentation seen by The Cambridge Tab, Fudan University had agreed to donate to the college on the basis of a building being named after it on campus. This requirement has since been altered and in its place will be the Fudan University centre.

The money, arriving in £3.3 million instalments over three years commencing in 2026 will be made through the “charitable entity” The Fudan Educational Trust using money previously donated by a Hedgefund manager based in Shanghai.

The money is subject to a “reputational risk clause.” This involves the decision “to avoid any action that could reasonably bring the other party into disrepute” and “notify the other in writing” if they become aware of any event that could damage the reputation of the other, at which point either party may terminate the funding.

The document outlines that, if such terms are met, and both parties agree, the funding can be renewed for up to two five year terms.

The agreement is also designed to promote cross cultural collaborations with up to four Fudan students receiving discounted fees on a visiting student programme each year.

Additionally, the college will consider two Fudan candidates per year to be visiting fellows who will receive 25 per cent accommodation. Upon completion of their fellowship, they will become associate members. Fitz students will also have the opportunity to study abroad and attend lectures over short terms in Fudan.

In 2019, Fudan University removed the phrase “academic independence and freedom of thought” from its constitution, replacing it with a “pledge to follow the Communist Party’s leadership.”

After it was consulted by Fitzwilliam College, the Research Collaboration Advice Team (RCAT) within the university’s Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology, suggested the ties to Fudan could “could potentially lead to a wide range of activities that require legislative and other considerations. ”

The RCAT advised the college review each activity proposed as part of the agreement, adding: “This will be especially relevant as Fudan University has links to military and defence-linked organisations.”

A Fitzwilliam College spokesperson said: “On 20th April, the University Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor visited Fudan University, one of the top three Universities in China, to renew the universities’ Memorandum of Understanding on university-level cooperation.

“During this visit, the Master of Fitzwilliam signed a collaboration agreement with Fudan to promote academic and educational exchanges between the two institutions. The activities of the collaboration will include: A Fudan student exchange; Fudan student participation in the FitzEd Educational programmes; and an opportunity for Fudan academics to be considered for visiting fellowships at Fitzwilliam College. The initial period of the exchange will be ﬁve years.

“This collaboration builds on similar relationships that Fudan has with Cambridge and other higher education institutions in the UK and across the world.”

Fudan University has been contacted for comment.

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