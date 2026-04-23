Cambridge University staff on strike for pay supplement amid high living costs

5 hours ago

Over 500 workers at Cambridge University went on strike this week (21st -22nd April), asking for increases in pay due to high living costs.

Staff in finance, IT, museums and libraries are calling for “Cambridge weighting,” pensionable pay supplement that would match the pay equivalent of Oxford University staff.

A statement released by Unite the Union revealed workers will also be “seeking a full pay review.”

Unite said: “In 2024, a pensionable Oxford University weighting of £1,500 per year was introduced. Last year, Oxford increased the payment by 15 per cent to £1,730 and extended it to all non-clinical staff.

“Cambridge staff received no equivalent to the Oxford weighting apart from a 2.5 per cent interim payment, which did not address the cost of living for those on a low salary and could be removed at any time.”

“Cambridge, like Oxford, is one of the most expensive cities in the UK – with rental costs 30 per cent above the national average – and Cambridge University can more than afford to introduce weighting.”



Tracy Stanners, a portable appliance testing technician, told Hits Radio that Cambridge-based staff are struggling with high living costs.

“Even just help with food, travel, just to get a cup of coffee; it’s so expensive.”

“I’ve heard of colleagues going to food banks and that’s not on; this is Cambridge University, my understanding is this is one of the richest universities in the country.”

The General Secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, argued: “Cambridge University is exceptionally wealthy and can more than afford to provide a fair wage for its lowest-paid workers and introduce a local pay supplement as Oxford University has.”

A Cambridge University spokesman said: “We understand the challenges around cost of living, and have introduced several measures in response, including a supplement of 2.5 per cent of basic pay for employees on lower pay grades, raising the minimum starting salary for research assistants and increasing paid family leave.

While we regret that the industrial action has gone ahead, we remain committed to open and constructive dialogue with Unite around pay and other issues.”



Continued strikes are set for Thursday 30th April and Friday 1st May.

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