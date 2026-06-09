Harrowing details of Robert Napper’s second victim Samantha Bisset and her young daughter

The crime scene was so grim the photograher had to take two years off sick

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Netflix’s new drama The Witness tells the chilling true story of 23-year-old Rachel Nickell, who was murdered while on a walk with her toddler in London in 1992, but it doesn’t share many details about her killer, Robert Napper’s, second victim, Samantha Bisset.

She was stabbed 49 times while out walking with the family dog on Wimbledon Common in July 1992, and her two-year-old Alex was found clinging to her dead body after witnessing the tragic murder.

Robert Napper wasn’t discovered for almost two decades after killing Nickell. He pleaded guilty in 2008, 16 years after the crime took place, by which time he was already in prison for murdering a second mother and her four-year-old daughter.

Robert Napper killed Samantha Bisset and her four-year-old daughter at their home

On 3rd November 1993, just 16 months after killing Rachel Nickell, Napper brutally murdered a 27-year-old woman called Samantha Bissett and her four-year-old daughter Jazmine at their home in Plumstead, London.

He had been stalking them for months and snuck his way into the basement flat, where he stabbed Samantha in the neck and chest eight times in her bedroom, and sexually assaulted her. Napper then dragged her body into the living room and mutilated her. Jazmine was smothered to death and her body was placed on her bed under the duvet, surrounded by toys.

The crime scene was so harrowing that the police photographer who was assigned to take pictures of the flat had to take two years off sick after witnessing it.

He was arrested six months later and sentenced to life imprisonment at Broadmoor

Napper left bloody fingerprints in the flat, but he wasn’t arrested and charged with the murders of Samantha and Jazmine Bisset until six months later, in May 1994. The murderer was convicted at the Old Bailey in October 1995 and taken to Broadmoor psychiatric hospital, where he still remains today.

He also admitted to two rapes and two attempted rapes and was questioned about Nickell’s death in December 1995, but denied having any involvement.

Napper wasn’t linked to Rachel’s murder until 2004, after a DNA breakthrough meant forensic scientists could find microscopic DNA traces on her clothes. He was then charged in 2007 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility in 2008. Napper was given another life sentence at Broadmoor, where he will be for the rest of his life.

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Featured image credit: Netflix