The Tab

A look at André and Alex’s life in Spain now, 34 years after Rachel Nickell’s murder

They live in Barcelona

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

After Netflix’s The Witness and The Murder of Rachel Nickell, here’s a look at what her husband André Hanscombe and son Alex Hanscombe are doing now, almost 34 years after the tragic murder.

The drama and true crime documentary both tell the tragic story of 23-year-old Rachel, who was stabbed 49 times while out walking with the family dog on Wimbledon Common in July 1992.

Alex was just three years old at the time and witnessed his mother being brutally murdered by a man called Robert Napper, but her killer wasn’t actually identified and sentenced until 2006.

André was left heartbroken over the loss of his girlfriend, while also having to deal with the effects of their son witnessing her murder. He moved them both to Spain to help Alex live a normal life, where they still live now.

Inside André and Alex Hanscombe’s life in Spain now

André, 63, and Alex, 36, both live in Barcelona and are very close. After moving to Spain, Andre used to coach tennis, but he now focuses on writing.

Alex has had lots of jobs over the years. He is a certified hypnotherapist, musician and has trained in graphology, the analysis of handwriting for psychological purposes, his author bio reveals. The 36-year-old has spent recent years doing lots of travelling and studied yoga in India.

Credit: Netflix

The pair have written a collection of children’s books together called The Adventures of Little Louis, which helped “amuse and stimulate Alex in his recovery when they first fled to Europe over 20 years ago”. In 2017, Alex also released his own book called Letting Go: A true story of murder, loss and survival, where he wrote about his mother’s death and how he dealt with the trauma.

“Over the years, I have tried to make sense of and come to terms with what happened. Writing the book was part of that process, but it’s a complicated journey and, for me and my father, we never felt we’d got it quite right nor that we’d stopped growing, and we both felt that there was still a part of the story to share to truly honour my mother’s memory,” he said.

Credit: Netflix

“At the heart of sharing our journey from darkness to light is the desire to help others. We don’t always know why things happen, the ‘why?’ of our pain and suffering, nor are there guarantees of what our future will be – our message is to never give up or lose hope. That life is a battle worth fighting for, and that it’s worth sacrificing everything to follow what’s in your heart.”

The pair both moved back to London in summer 2024 to help on set with filming of The Witness, but have now returned to Spain.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Netflix Rachel Nickell TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Robert Napper

The Murder of Rachel Nickell: Broadmoor staff share details of bleak life Robert Napper has now

Colin Stagg life now Rachel Nickell murder

Ups and downs of Colin Stagg’s life after being wrongly accused in the Rachel Nickell murder case

Alex Rachel Nickell murder

Why Rachel Nickell’s son Alex Hanscombe is speaking out now, 34 years after witnessing her murder

Latest

What happened to Jordy Chandler? How he ‘disappeared’ after Michael Jackson allegations

Hayley Soen

He’s now in his 40s

A model from Dorset: Every detail about Rachel Nickell’s life Netflix missed out

Ellissa Bain

She dropped out of uni after meeting André

A look at André and Alex’s life in Spain now, 34 years after Rachel Nickell’s murder

Ellissa Bain

They live in Barcelona

sophie habboo jamie laing postpartum

Jamie Laing criticised over ‘horrifying’ comments about intimacy with postpartum wife Sophie

Caitlyn Wright

Sophie said Jamie was ‘begging’ for intimacy just three weeks after she gave birth

Office Romance

Twitter’s warning people not to watch a very specific scene in JLo’s new film Office Romance

Kieran Galpin

It comes an hour into the Netflix original

Exclusive: St Andrews PhD candidate and MP Q Manivannan on fighting for Greens in Scotland

Cyrus Tahbaz

Manivannan is one of the first two openly transgender MSPs

Body language expert on exact moment Mackenzie Shirilla was ‘performing’ during Netflix interview

Hayley Soen

Shirilla has since ‘confessed’ she crashed on purpose

WhatsApp’s new status reaction feature is catching everyone out and it’s so embarrassing

Ellissa Bain

This is a PSA!

dentist

Is it true that dentists can tell your s*xual history from your mouth? What experts say

Kieran Galpin

Brb, cancelling my appointment

Right, just how many of the Love Island 2026 cast members are actually from Kent?

Hayley Soen

They’ve named it ‘Kent terrace’

Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings

Georgia French

Cambridge topped the rankings with a maximum score of 208, while Liverpool recorded the lowest among Russell Group universities at 137, a gap of 71 points

Lancaster’s second BNOC 2026 heat is here! Meet the next five candidates

Erin Malik

Voting is now closed for heat one, it’s time for heat two to begin

Bonnie Blue out-does herself with vile ‘urine and s*x’ video that has me wanting to puke

Hayley Soen

I thought she was done, but this is too much

HS

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we should all heed what HSTikkyTokky said about immigration

Kieran Galpin

I have zero words, and 50 questions

A look at Robyn’s DJ career which is way less glamorous than she made out on Love Island

Ellissa Bain

She’s not exactly headlining Ibiza clubs

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by days of cash reserves – Nottingham had just 24

Esther Knowles

Southampton had 317 days of reserves at the same point, more than 13 times Nottingham’s figure, despite both being Russell Group universities

This is why George was still on Love Island for so long, despite exit being announced last week

Hayley Soen

And why we didn’t see his exit on the show

Shakira explains what she really meant by ‘yikes’ comments about Black diversity on Love Island

Kieran Galpin

‘You might hate me for saying this’

HelloFresh Pride Month post

What’s actually going on with HelloFresh as people ‘boycott’ after explicit Pride Month post

Hayley Soen

‘This is sick and twisted’

Yasmin from Love Island’s real job exposed, as she brags about how much money she makes

Ellissa Bain

She doesn’t work in recruitment anymore