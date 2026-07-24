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Anastasia Kingsnorth podcast conspiracies

From the pyramids to MI5: Inside Anastasia Kingsnorth’s wildest podcast conspiracy theories

Who knew AI stood for ancient intelligence?

Ffion Williams | News
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It’s become a long-running joke that far too many people are being given a microphone. Steven Bartlett, I’m looking at you.

And while I’m sure many of us have said to friends and family that we too should start a podcast, it seems Anastasia Kingsnorth and her mum, Julie Stanton, have taken the gag a bit too far.

Anna has been a YouTuber since 2012 (anyone else remember her Moshi Monster days?) and Julie has now become somewhat of an influencer in her own right.

The pair launched their podcast Oh, Anna! in March, and I don’t think the internet has since recovered from the discussions the mother and daughter duo have been having.

Here’s a rundown of the most unhinged things Anna and Julie have been saying.

‘The way the pyramids are built are the same as a computer motherboard

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oh, Anna! (@ohannapod)

Whatever you learned in history lessons, discard it.

In a conspiracy theories episode, Anna claimed AI stands for ancient intelligence as “we’ve had it before”.

She then explained: “When you look at a computer motherboard, the way the pyramids are built and everything is the same as a motherboard of a computer”.

Rather than suggesting that a motherboard’s design may have been inspired by the pyramids, Anna argued the opposite.

When the YouTuber asked the age-old question of “How the f**k did they build the pyramids”, Julie replied that visiting them was on her bucket list.

However, unlike the rest of us who want to see them with our eyes, Julie instead wants to “look at them with my brain”.

Maybe historians have been doing it all wrong?

Aliens are ‘turning off the bombs’

Stick with me here, but Anna’s next revelation was that aliens are stopping nuclear warfare to prevent our extinction.

According to the 25-year-old, aliens are “us in the future … we went extinct, they’ve put us here again to give us another chance to see if we’d do anything differently”.

She added: “All the other beings in the universe know that nuclear weapons are going to wipe out the world.”

She went on to justify the theory by connecting how the first nuclear weapon was used only two years before the first alien sighting.

The proximity of these sightings to nuclear bases means the aliens are “turning off the bombs”.

It’s a reach to say the very least.

‘Source’

@gozamet

_Podcast Debates_ Are We Just Evolved Fish_#AnastasiaKingsnorth #JulieStanton #OhAnnaPod #SimulationTheory #ConspiracyTok #PodcastTok #FYP

♬ original sound – gozamet – gozamet

Things took an even stranger turn when the pair began talking about where we come from.

Both denied that we come from either a man or God, with Julie adamant that we come from “source”.

Don’t worry if you don’t understand, as Julie doesn’t seem to herself.

Despite answering “Source” confidently as our origins, she added: “Don’t ask me what source is”.

Anna replied with “You don’t know yourself do you” to which Julie answered: “No.”

‘There’s stuff going on inside the moon’

Having tackled history, the pair moved onto a bit of astrology. Julie spoke about her belief that there are “beings” inside the moon.

Yep, you read that right, inside, not on.

Not one to be upstaged, Anna said “I think there’s something going on inside the Earth” going as far to reject that the Earth has a crust.

Anna’s MI5 Test

@gozamet

_Was I SCOUTED by MI5_ The CRAZY Train Encounter!#AnastasiaKingsnorth #JulieStanton #MotherDaughter #FamilyPodcast #PodcastClips #StoryTime #FYP #OhAnnaPod

♬ original sound – gozamet – gozamet

If you thought the odd takes were saved for the conspiracy theories episode, you would be wrong.

Anna also recalled her application to become a MI5 agent when she was around 19.

Her reason why she believes she didn’t get the gig? A conversation on a train.

She said: “I was the only person in the carriage and this woman came and sat down next to me … and then she starts asking me questions about being a MI5 agent.”

“I remember thinking in my head this is either a really weird coincidence or am I being scouted”, she added.

The woman asked Anna whether she wanted to be an agent, which is where the influencer believes she lost her chance.

Reflecting on the interaction, Anna regretted telling the woman she wanted to be one.

Some of these theories really do have me saying “Oh, Anna!”

Featured images via Instagram @ohannapod and Unsplash 

More on: Celebrity Conspiracy theory TikTok YouTube
Ffion Williams | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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