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We have juicy inside info about who the returning Islanders are going to dump on Love Island

This is major

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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With just three episodes of Love Island 2026 left, the old Islanders are about to return, and we have some major intel about who they’re going to dump.

Every year, some of the Islanders return to dump the couple they think is the least compatible, and it’s always one of the most dramatic episodes ever. Remember when Liv Hawkins returned with screenshots of Grace Jackson saying she’ll do whatever it takes to win the show on All Stars? Legendary.

The same thing is happening this year, and Toby Aromolaran has shared a huge spoiler about who they’re going to dump. Speaking on a stream last night, he claimed he has spoken to four of the returning islanders, and none of them are going to vote for Priya and Aidan. Wait, what?!

Priya and Aidan are clearly the least compatible ones left in the 2026 villa, so they must really have it in for another couple if they’re not going to dump them. I can’t wait.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of Islanders and the ones I’ve spoken to, they’re not gonna vote Priya and Aiden out,” he said. “They’re not. They’re not voting Priya and Aiden out you know. I said, ‘Who are you voting for?’ They said, ‘I’m not voting Priya and Aidan.”

@theclippingmafia

Toby exposes that former islanders will not be voting for priya and Aidan to leave love island #fyp #loveislanduk #loveisland #tobyaromolaran

♬ original sound – TheClippingMafia

Toby didn’t reveal which Islanders they are going to vote to dump, but he said with his full chest that they’re 100 per cent not dumping Aidan and Priya. Wow. I can’t wait to see how this one plays out.

So far, Halle Brown, Robyn Langton, Victoria Onanusi and Namibia Rosa have all been spotted at the airport heading out to Majorca. It’s not clear which other Islanders are going to return, but if they’re not voting for Aidan and Priya, this is going to cause some major uproar in the villa. I’m seated.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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