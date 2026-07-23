This is who will win Love Island 2026, according to all the dumped Islanders

4 hours ago

In just a matter of days we’re going to find out who will win Love Island 2026, as we’ll have a newly crowned couple. The final is creeping up, and we’re now just days away from the end.

Over the course of the many weeks the show has been on, lots and lots of Islanders have been dumped from the villa. And every time, in their exit interviews, they’re asked who they think deserves to, and will win Love Island 2026. They’re the people who have been living with the couples 24/7, so know if their connections are the real deal.

So, here’s a rundown of who said what, and the total votes each current couple got. Just an FYI: A few answers have been omitted, because prior to their dumping, A LOT of the cast members said Lola and Fitz. Oop!

Lola and Fitz

In a podcast interview, Lola said the connections in the villa are real, and nobody is faking them “for the win”. She said she and Fitz are backing Yas and Tommy to last the longest outside the villa. We’ll have to wait and see!

Ellie and Finley

Ellie was there right from the start, so has a great idea of whose connections are strong. When asked who she thinks will go the distance, she said: “Tommy and Yas. I don’t know what it is, I can just see it. I can see the two of them working completely. I also see Lorenzo and Julia. I do see all of them going the distance. I really do. But with Tommy and Yas, I saw their connection in Casa and saw how instant it was. I just believe in it. I feel like they’re going from strength to strength right now. I hope it continues and I hope all of them continue there, they’re all beautiful couples.”

Finley added: “I think Lorenzo and Julia will. Lorenzo has had such a journey. He’s stayed true to himself through everything. I feel like they’ll go the distance. It’s as if he requested Julia to come into the villa. It’s mad how well matched they are. It genuinely must be heaven-made. I think Julia and Lorenzo will take the crown.”

Ethan

Ethan pretty much listed off everyone, well, apart from Aidan and Priya for obvious reasons. He said: “Rooting for them all, I love all of them. I think Tommy and Yas are the real deal, their compatibility probably places a bit better than everyone else’s – where they are at in life, where they live. I can see them on the outside, I see that.

“Also, Lorenzo and Julia, that’s the sort of person I see Lorenzo with and they match perfectly. Kav and Jasmine are also great, great people. Angie and Simba are also very solid. Aidan and Priya, and I say this with no malice, I don’t see it being a lasting thing – I think they match but I am not sure about longevity but I hope I’m proved wrong.”

Charleen

Charleen roguely really backed her fellow Casa girl Julia, and Lorenzo. I say rogue, because when Charleen left the villa, Lorenzo and Julia were pretty new.

“I think Lorenzo and Julia are endgame. I love them together,” she said. “I feel like Lorenzo has really come into his own with her.” She also said, before they left, that Ellie and Finley were were the real deal. Of both couples, Charleen added: “They just belong together and I’d love to see both of those couples go the whole distance.”

Mara

Mara named Ellie and Finley as who she thought would win, unfortunately, but then added: “I also think Samraj and Mica could go far. Surprisingly, I’d also say Angie and Simba. I do think he’s grown. Whether he still needs to learn a bit more, I don’t know with that guy, but I do think they have a chance.”

Tommy

Tommy was one of the dumped Islanders who thought Lola and Sean will win Love Island 2026. However, he did mention another couple, too.

“The other couple I love are Jasmine and Kav,” he said. “I think the age and personality differences – yes, they clash a lot in there but the way she’s willing to adapt a little bit and compromise shows that she cares a lot about him. I think that Jas is a very proud woman, and not that it makes any difference but based on pure optics the fact that she’s dating someone a lot younger than her shows how much she values and cares about him. That was a really pleasant surprise, I genuinely hope that continues.”

Namibia

After name-dropping Lola and Fitz, Namibia added: “I think Jas and Kav will as well – they’re quite a strong couple and she really likes him and he really likes her. I hope Angelista and Simba. I think they will.”

Halle

Halle said: “Kav and Jasmine are really smitten, and I don’t know if anything will shake them now. She’s found her boy who is obsessed with her, as that’s what she kept saying.”

So, who will win Love Island 2026?

Jasmine and Kav: Four votes

Julia and Lorenzo: Four votes

Angelista and Simba: Three votes

Yas and Tommy: Three votes

Mica and Samraj: One vote

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