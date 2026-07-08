The Tab

Charleen reveals surprising ‘endgame’ couple she thinks will go on to win Love Island 2026

Are we missing something?

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

After being brutally dumped from Love Island 2026 just days after she arrived, Charleen Murphy has now shared who she thinks should win the show. And I’m going to be honest, it’s definitely not who you might expect her to say.

Charleen explored a connection with Kavan during Casa Amor, but after returning to the main villa, he decided his connection with Jasmine was stronger. They recoupled, leaving Charleen single. She was immediately sent packing.

The Love Island 2026 finale is not far away now, which means we will soon have a new set of winners on our hands. As she exited the villa, Charleen was asked who the public should crown winners. Here’s what she had to say.

Who does Charleen think will go on and win Love Island 2026?

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Charleen was asked which Love Island 2026 couples she think could go the distance, and deserve to win. Her number one prediction? Lorenzo and Julia. Right now, that feels a bit random?

“I think Lorenzo and Julia are endgame. I love them together,” Charleen said. “I feel like Lorenzo has really come into his own with her. I also think Ellie and Finley are such similar people. They’re both so genuine and approachable. I was basically third wheeling them half the time like a little handbag. They just belong together and I’d love to see both of those couples go the whole distance.”

As for her own experience, Charleen added: “I feel sad to be leaving Love Island. I feel like it ended on a bad note. I definitely found friendships over any kind of relationship, but I think that’s just the way it goes. The last thing I did was vent my feelings, which I’m glad I did. I’m glad I got to tell him how I felt, but it’s still bittersweet. My man definitely wasn’t in there.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

‘I left with my head held high’: Charleen talks about where she stands with Kavan after Love Island

Love Island 2026

The lowdown on if Love Island 2026 villa is being told about the World Cup and England scores

Friends of Charleen talk about Love Island 2026

Charleen’s influencer friends are being called out for ‘hate campaign’ towards other Islanders

Latest

Three people arrested at University of Greater Manchester over £1m fraud investigation

Isabel Lee

The alleged offences took place between 2014 and 2025 and involve around 60 transactions

Unaired Jasmine Jordon Love Island moments

Casa boys reveal unaired Jasmine and Jordon Love Island moments that expose ‘mad’ behaviour

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were in bed every day’

What happened between Nolan Wells and his friends? Sheriff provides answers amidst investigation

Kieran Galpin

He addressed the now-viral video of a fight

Calling all prospective students: A guide to Durham’s colleges

Charlie Breay

Here’s a handy guide to help you decide where to apply!

A look at Jasmine from Love Island’s ‘isolated’ upbringing in Dubai with single mum

Ellissa Bain

Her mother moved to Dubai to be cabin crew for Emirates

Inside Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams’ cutesy friendship: From Instagram DMs to world tours

Alisa Pasha

The pair have been cheering each other on since they were teenage songwriters posting music from their bedrooms

Judge stop Elizabeth Siders marriage didn't

Lawyer reveals why judge could’ve stopped mum of 16 Ohio children from marrying at 15 but didn’t

Suchismita Ghosh

Just two months later, the oldest child in the case was born

Mara was on a controversial dating show before Love Island, and it’s aged like sour milk

Hayley Soen

She’s probably hoping nobody noticed this

What Liverpool Uni stereotype this year’s Love Island contestants would be

Jaspreet Sandhu

Robyn was this seasons Scouse prin, but do any of the other contestants carry a bit of Liverpool spirit in them?

I was near Charlie Kirk when he was shot and killed; it was ‘chaos’ after the rifle ‘crack’

Kieran Galpin

Officer Christopher Bagley saw a number of disturbing things, the courtroom heard

Everything to know about Count Binface, the ‘space warrior’ standing against Nigel Farage

Samah Tabba

This might be better than when a lettuce outlasted Liz Truss

Man who spent millions trying to live forever reveals he has incurable disease

Alisa Pasha

Despite medical diagnosis, Bryan Johnson insists on his mission to beat ageing

Love Island slid Jasmine sister Bella DMs

Uh oh! This dumped Islander slid into Jasmine’s sister Bella’s DMs straight after Love Island

Suchismita Ghosh

He didn’t waste any time

Omg, Charleen was the face of an iconic Love Island meme years before she went on the show

Hayley Soen

She spoke out about being called ‘Molly June and Tommy Angry’

‘She looked distraught’: Lawyer reveals what mother of 16 Ohio kids was like after arrest

Ellissa Bain

He said she ‘doesn’t have evil in her eyes’

Charleen reveals surprising ‘endgame’ couple she thinks will go on to win Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

Are we missing something?

Fitness influencer Connor Murphy dead

Looksmaxxing influencer who fled police found dead after swimming naked in lake for hours

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He suddenly became frantic without warning’

WSAZ

The reason grandad might not stand trial after 16 kids were rescued from vile, bug-infested room

Kieran Galpin

The property was full of bugs and reeking of excrement

Firefighter who drove 16 Ohio kids to hospital shares haunting memory that’s stayed with him

Ellissa Bain

‘Our livestock around here live in better conditions’

Ranked: Russell Group unis by campus and facilities – Oxford, Cambridge and LSE miss the top 20

Samah Tabba

Birmingham tops the facilities rankings but several of the UK’s most prestigious universities are nowhere to be seen