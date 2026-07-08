Charleen reveals surprising ‘endgame’ couple she thinks will go on to win Love Island 2026

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After being brutally dumped from Love Island 2026 just days after she arrived, Charleen Murphy has now shared who she thinks should win the show. And I’m going to be honest, it’s definitely not who you might expect her to say.

Charleen explored a connection with Kavan during Casa Amor, but after returning to the main villa, he decided his connection with Jasmine was stronger. They recoupled, leaving Charleen single. She was immediately sent packing.

The Love Island 2026 finale is not far away now, which means we will soon have a new set of winners on our hands. As she exited the villa, Charleen was asked who the public should crown winners. Here’s what she had to say.

Who does Charleen think will go on and win Love Island 2026?

Charleen was asked which Love Island 2026 couples she think could go the distance, and deserve to win. Her number one prediction? Lorenzo and Julia. Right now, that feels a bit random?

“I think Lorenzo and Julia are endgame. I love them together,” Charleen said. “I feel like Lorenzo has really come into his own with her. I also think Ellie and Finley are such similar people. They’re both so genuine and approachable. I was basically third wheeling them half the time like a little handbag. They just belong together and I’d love to see both of those couples go the whole distance.”

As for her own experience, Charleen added: “I feel sad to be leaving Love Island. I feel like it ended on a bad note. I definitely found friendships over any kind of relationship, but I think that’s just the way it goes. The last thing I did was vent my feelings, which I’m glad I did. I’m glad I got to tell him how I felt, but it’s still bittersweet. My man definitely wasn’t in there.”

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