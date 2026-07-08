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Fitness influencer Connor Murphy dead

Looksmaxxing influencer who fled police found dead after swimming naked in lake for hours

‘He suddenly became frantic without warning’

Suchismita Ghosh | News
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A looksmaxxing and fitness influencer, Connor Murphy, who had millions of followers across social media has been found dead after fleeing police and jumping into a lake in Thailand.

Connor Michael Murphy, 32, is believed to have drowned after an incident at the luxury home he had been renting in Bang Phli, according to Thai police.

The influencer, who was known for his bodybuilding, comedy and “giga chad” content, had nearly three million followers on his social media platforms. More recently, his posts had actually become more focused on spirituality and religion.

According to Thai authorities, terrified neighbours called police in the early hours of Tuesday (8 July) after hearing a man screaming from inside Murphy’s rented home.

When officers arrived, Murphy allegedly became agitated and ran away towards a nearby golf course before jumping into an around 8 ft-deep lake.

As per The Sun, officers found him swimming naked in the water. Police reportedly watched from the shore rather than entering the lake because they feared the heavily built influencer could pull them under if they tried to rescue him.

Witnesses said Murphy stayed in the lake for several hours. Towards the end, he was reportedly struggling to stay afloat before disappearing beneath the surface. Specialist divers were called in at around 2 pm and recovered his body after about 30 minutes of searching. Police believe he drowned, with leg cramps thought to have been a possible contributing factor.

‘He suddenly became frantic without warning’

Police Lieutenant Colonel Santirat Ngernman said, “When we arrived, he became agitated with the officers. And refused to let anyone approach him.”

He added that Murphy “suddenly jumped into the lake and started swimming” before eventually sinking beneath the water.

Ngernman also said specialist divers had to be brought in because officers were unable to recover the body themselves. He said, “He was a very large, heavily built man.”

Speaking about the influencer’s behaviour, Police Captain Weeraphong Rupsuay said, “He suddenly became frantic without warning.”

Rupsuay also said Murphy appeared to be praying during the incident. He added that his “apparent religious behaviour… may have been his personal beliefs.”

Police later searched Murphy’s luxury apartment. They found black paint splashed across the walls and rubbish scattered around the kitchen. They also found sofas and dishes covered in brown and yellow paint.

Murphy had only been renting the property for around two months. Police also confirmed he had been living in Thailand on a digital nomad visa while working remotely selling fitness supplements.

Murphy’s 22-year-old girlfriend of three years reportedly told police she had never seen him behave like this before. She also said that she had no idea what caused the incident.

In the days before his death, Murphy had actually been posting increasingly spiritual content online. His final YouTube video, uploaded on 1 July and titled RIP Elon Muscular, showed him dribbling a basketball around his home. In the video, he claimed he was “absorbing the spirit of Elon” and thanking him for his “sacrifice”.

At the time of reporting, Murphy’s family had not yet publicly confirmed his death. Thai authorities are continuing to investigate and have not announced any evidence suggesting foul play.

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More on: Influencers News Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | News
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