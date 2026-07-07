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Durham student shortlisted for prestigious social mobility award

Hear from second-year politics and IR student Leo Cavanagh

Seamus Barker | News
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A Durham student has been shortlisted for the prestigious Government and Public Sector Award. Leo Cavanagh, the recipient, is a second-year Politics and International Relations student at Durham University.

Leo grew up in Cannock, Staffordshire, and attended a state school rated inadequate by Ofsted. He is the first person in his family to attend university. He told Durham University: “Elite universities felt like places I observed from a distance rather than somewhere I could realistically belong”. Leo emphasised the importance of sixth form teachers encouraging him to apply to these elite universities. While applying to university, he also worked 25-hour weeks in retail to save money for his family.

He is the first person in a family to attend university, and experienced difficulty moving to higher education. “Access alone is not enough,” he said. “Student finance may make university possible on paper, but rising living costs often mean students from lower socio-economic backgrounds are focused more on getting by financially than fully experiencing university life.”

While at Durham, he has joined his college’s advisory board to campaign for working-class and LGBTQ+ students. He is also a member of the Durham Union, using its guest speakers and networking opportunities to his benefit. The Patchwork Foundation’s Masterclass Programme and support from upReach have given him experience. This has included a summer internship in the Civil Service Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. He has also tutored, volunteered at Stephenson College and worked with the Patchwork Foundation. He is looking towards careers in public service and policymaking.

Leo emphasises a change in his attitudes towards social mobility after these experiences. “It is not just about getting students into university, but about making sure they have access to the guidance, networks, opportunities and confidence needed to succeed once they get there.” He told the university: “I would encourage students not to feel they need to change parts of themselves in order to succeed. Over time, I realised that my background and experiences are not something to hide.”

Student Social Mobility Awards

The award is part of the 2026 Student Social Mobility Awards, organised by upReach. These recognise students from lower socio-economic backgrounds who have achieved success at university and pathways towards future careers despite adversity. They describe on their website that they aim to “showcase up-and-coming talent and identify those rising stars to watch in the years to come. Having overcome significant socioeconomic barriers and mitigating circumstances, these winners and nominees serve as inspiring role models for those from similar backgrounds.”

Leo’s nomination highlights his achievements and Durham’s commitment to supporting students from all backgrounds, including those like his.

UpReach will announce award winners on 8th July at a ceremony at Drapers’ Hall in London.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Seamus Barker | News
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