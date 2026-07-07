Twin sisters of 16 kids rescued from vile conditions died an hour after birth, records show

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As authorities continue with their investigation into the Siders family and their kids, records have shown that Gary Jr and Elizabeth Siders suffered child loss in 2022.

Following the family’s arrest last week, which included grandparents Gary Sr and Christina, rumours began to swirl about a headstone in the Hamden, Ohio, area. On the stone were the names Bailey Lee Siders and Faith Lee Siders.

As per NBC, birth records showed that twins Bailey and Faith were born in Riverside Methodist Hospital on November 20, 2022. Sadly, they passed away just an hour later, with the manner of death listed as “natural” and the cause of death cited as respiratory failure. The twins were born thoracopagus conjoined, meaning they were face-to-face at the chest and upper abdomen. They were delivered at “extreme prematurity,” estimated to be just 24 weeks.

Though some have claimed all of the 16 kids were born at home without medical intervention, NBC saw birth records from various local hospitals. The kids’ names were kept out of the report to protect anonymity.

“NBC4 cannot definitively conclude the parentage of 12 of the children,” the publication noted.

Some of the Siders family kids were flown to the hospital

When authorities arrested the four adults last week, all 16 kids were taken by the police. Seven of them were taken to hospitals in Columbus, and two were flown to level one trauma centres by a helicopter. One was in critical condition, but there have been no updates on their health.

Their ages are as follows: 18, 16, 15, 14, 13, 11, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4 (twins), 2 (twins), and 1.5 years (twins). Mum Elizabeth Siders seemingly had three to four sets of twins back to back.

“We didn’t know there were going to be 16 kids there. It’s the type of thing that we’re not used to seeing here in America. Pure evil,” Attorney General Andy Wilson said. “Some of these children couldn’t even speak. They looked like almost feral animals.”

The whereabouts of the kids and their care are not currently public knowledge.

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Featured image credit: WOUB/Southern Ohio Regional Jail