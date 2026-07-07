Students react to announcement Ark, a popular Manchester nightclub, will close its doors

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A popular Manchester nightclub has announced its closure, due to it no longer being “commercially viable.”

For over 12 years, Ark has been housed in the Deansgate Locks, hosting countless events and unforgettable Wednesday nights.

A date for the closure has not yet been announced, though it’s thought to be in the next few weeks.

The nightclub’s owners, Stonegate Group, told The Manchester Evening News: “The hospitality sector continues to face significant challenges. After careful consideration, and despite our best efforts, Ark Manchester is no longer commercially viable and we have taken the difficult decision to close the venue.”

People have taken to social media, posting videos from the club, and mourning their WeLoveWednesday’s socials memories.

From memorable appearances from Hacker T Dog, Scotty T and Love Island’s “Young Bull” Harrison Solomon, Ark will be forever remembered for its chaos.

It was the host of many after parties, including the Christmas Santa bar crawl, as well as the UK’s biggest minion bar crawl back in February.

Our Instagram was flooded with memories and tributes from Ark, really getting into the good, bad, the ugly and the 3am toast boy.

Daisy, a student at the University of Manchester, told The Manchester Tab how she went there on her first night of Freshers’, and never returned.

“I feel like it was such a jarring first experience […] Let’s say it was a really interesting first night out impression.”

Other students have commented on their chaotic sports socials, hosted by Cool It every Wednesday night.

Sam, a member of MMU’s athletics team, was awarded The Ark Warrior Award during their teams award’s night, despite saying “I don’t think I’ve ever actually enjoyed a night there.”

Emily, another regular, remembered the most outrageous thing she saw being “a scrap in the girls toilets.”

Having a club right next to the canal was never a good idea. Stories came through from people dropping their phones into the water.

Others recalled watching a guy flip off the smoking area barrier and into the canal, closely followed by two others. Now that’s one way to get home!

One student even said he vomited in the corner of the dance floor and had to hide under the tables to avoid security. He was dragged out shortly after.

Rosie, who took to TikTok in hopes of finding the owner of a lost bag and 55k views later, ended up reuniting it to fellow student, Evie, after complementing her lip combo.

Leelah, an MMU student and social media girl for Cool It Events, said she was “heartbroken,” and shared some of her favourite videos from working there.

With another iconic venue closing, it is unknown what will replace Ark, and whether it will survive given the rising costs and a shift in nightlife culture.

Ark, you will never be forgotten.