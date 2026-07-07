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Zoë Kravitz to 1D tributes: A rundown of Harry Styles’ record-breaking nights at Wembley

Even his sister couldn’t resist coming on stage

Samah Tabba | Entertainment
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Harry Styles has officially made Wembley history. His 12-night Together, Together residency wrapped on 4th July, and by the end of it, he had received a Guinness World Record certificate on stage and paid tribute to his late One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.

Oh, and he made his sister cry. So, incase you weren’t lucky enough to attend yourself, here’s a rundown of everything you may have missed.

Harry broke the Guinness World Record for longest ever Wembley residency

Harry Styles on stage

Harry’s 12-night run marks the most performances by any artist in a single year at Wembley, surpassing Coldplay’s 10 nights in summer 2025. He also beat Taylor Swift’s previous eight-night record as the solo artist playing the most Wembley shows in a single concert run.

The run was originally booked for six nights but doubled due to demand – meaning across the 12 sold-out nights, Harry performed to around one million people.

Harry was presented with his certificate on stage by Guinness World Records adjudicator, Will Munford – and every single member of his tour crew was also given their own certificate to commemorate their work on the record-breaking gigs.

Will described the run as “a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans.” Wembley Stadium also unveiled a commemorative banner reading: “12 shows. One record. A place in Wembley history.”

Harry made an emotional tribute to his One Direction bandmates

Young One Direction

via YouTube

The most emotional moment of the final show came when Harry paused to address the crowd. “I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey,” he said, before thanking Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne, who died in 2024.

“None of this would be possible. I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you so much.” Some people noticed Liam’s mum, dad, and sister were in attendance.

His sister Gemma made a surprise appearance on stage – and Harry was nearly in tears

Harry styles singing

One of the final night’s most touching moments came when Gemma Styles made a surprise appearance on stage – something she admitted was “not somewhere I’ve ever wanted to be,” given the family tends to avoid the spotlight. “That said, this is not a normal evening,” she said.

She recalled dropping her brother off at his first X Factor audition all those years ago, acknowledging “and now we’re here.”

Gemma told Harry: “I’m proud of who you are, and who you allow other people to be, and the impact you’ve made on so many, not least on the ones who get to love you. What a lifelong privilege that is.”

Harry looked close to tears as he hugged her before she left the stage. His mum, Anne Twist, also posted childhood photos online, writing that she always knew her son was born to be on stage.

Zoë Kravitz was basically a fixture at Harry’s shows

Harry’s fiancée Zoë Kravitz was spotted at almost every show throughout the residency, access all areas pass in hand.

She was notably absent from the final night on 4th July, and we now know it was because she was attending Taylor Swift’s wedding in New York the same evening. As far as scheduling conflicts go, that’s a pretty good one.

Harry led 80,000 people in Three Lions singalong after England’s World Cup win

The residency also coincided with England’s World Cup run, and Harry made the most of it – celebrating England’s win over DR Congo with the Wembley crowd before one of the shows, before leading 80,000 people in a singalong of Three Lions.

David Baddiel subsequently reacted to the footage, joking he was “happy to waive the royalties for Harry.” As Wembley moments go, it’s hard to top.

Amsterdam attendees complained their views were blocked for most of the show

When the Together, Together tour kicked off in Amsterdam, fans quickly complained that the staging was blocking their views for much of the show.

The “pit” layout – designed to let people move freely around the stage – featured 10ft walkways that left some concertgoers only catching glimpses of Harry for most of the night.

One person who paid €350 for early entry said it was “ridiculous how they thought people were going to be satisfied after paying that much money to then only see him walk past like five times.”

Harry’s team said it was “actively working on adjustments to improve visibility” before the London leg began, and most fans reported the Wembley shows were significantly better as a result.

What’s next for the tour

The Together, Together tour continues in São Paulo on 17th July. Harry then moves on to his only US location, a 30-show run at Madison Square Garden beginning on 26th August.  The tour wraps in Sydney on 13th December.

Harry Styles has been contacted for comment.

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More on: Celebrity Harry Styles Music
Samah Tabba | Entertainment
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