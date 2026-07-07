School and teachers share tragic statements as missing student mysteriously found dead on island

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The school that Nolan Wells attended has issued a statement after it has been confirmed the 18-year-old student has been found dead. Nolan Xavier Wells had been missing following 4th July celebrations with friends.

At the weekend, the 18-year-old had been celebrating with friends on Horn Island, Mississippi. He was last seen at 3pm, with Cajun Navy Incident Commander Josh Gill claiming that he was “hanging out with a girl.” He did not return on the same boat as the group of friends.

Wells’ mother then contacted police to say her son had not returned home. His friends reportedly contacted the Coast Guard, who communicated with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and filed a missing person report with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

A press release was then put out, on Sunday, appealing for information and giving a detailed description of Wells, and when he was last seen.

A body was then found in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter. Officials have said the body was found by a park ranger on the northwestern tip of Horn Island. Family confirmed the body was that of Nolan Wells.

Wells played football at Ocean Springs High School and Southwest Mississippi Community College. The school and staff members have since spoken out about the tragedy.

Staff at the school Nolan Wells went to called him a ‘remarkable’ student and ‘extremely hardworking’

Three staff members at the school Nolan Wells went to have since shared touching tributes and statements about him. They described him as being like a son, “remarkable” and a “well-respected young man”. The rising football star should have been turning 19 soon.

“We are devastated by Nolan’s passing,” Jake Bramlett, Ocean Springs head football coach, said. “He was the kind of son, teammate, friend and student that every coach hopes to have in a program… Nolan was so much more than an outstanding football player. He carried himself with humility, treated others with respect, worked hard and led by example.

“His character spoke louder than his accomplishments, and he was loved deeply by his teammates and coaches. Our football family is grieving alongside Nolan’s parents, family, friends, classmates, teammates and all who loved him.”

Ocean Springs High School Principal Dr. Jacob Dykes added: “Nolan was a remarkable student, teammate and brother. He will be remembered as an extremely kind and hardworking young man who left a lasting impression on his teachers, coaches, teammates and community. Our thoughts are with his family and the many people he made a lasting impact on around him.”

Southwest Mississippi CC President Dr. J. Steven Bishop said: “The entire Southwest family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Nolan Wells. We remember Nolan as a well-respected young man who was very popular among friends, faculty, and staff.

“We loved Nolan, and he will be greatly missed in many ways. Our continued prayers will be with the Wells family now and in the days to come. Professional counsellors and local ministers will be available to assist teammates and friends as they return to campus [Monday]. May God lead and guide all involved during this difficult time.”

The investigation into his death continues.

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