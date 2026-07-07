Jasmine from Love Island’s footballer ex has a tattoo of her face in a *very* obvious place

4 hours ago

It’s been revealed that Jasmine from Love Island’s footballer ex, Héctor Bellerín, has a tattoo of her face, and it’s in a very prominent position where everyone can see it.

Jasmine dated the Spanish footballer, who used to play for Arsenal and now plays for Spanish team Real Betis Balompié, for three years and things were very serious. It ended between them around 2021.

People have found photos on Bellerín’s Instagram, where he has a whopping 3.6 million followers, that show he has Jasmine’s face inked on his right hand. It’s really big, covering the whole space between his knuckles and wrist.

In a cover shoot he did for GQ in 2020, you can see the ink really close up as he’s holding his hands in front of his face. He obviously did that on purpose, because that’s when they were still together. Recent pictures of him playing football in Spain in May 2026 prove he still had the tattoo five years on, and hasn’t covered it up.

The tattoo is of Jasmine with a short bob and full fringe, and people have even dug out the exact picture that he seemingly used as inspiration. In the photo, Jasmine is posing with a short red bob and peering over her shoulder, and it’s exactly the same as the ink on his hand. It even has the gaps in the fringe.

Jasmine only has good things to say about the relationship. She told ITV: “That relationship was so long ago, I don’t think about it anymore. It was a very healthy and lovely relationship and I suppose it did prepare me a little for high-profile things but my main preparation has come from my mum and my sister and my friends. I have a huge support network.”

During a stream with Harrison Solomon, her sister Bella also said he was a “great guy”. So, it seems like things definitely ended on good terms. “He’s a great guy actually. They were together for a while. Like three years-ish,” she said. Bella revealed he’s an ex that Jasmine “really respects and they still “have a lot of love for each other”.

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Featured image credit: Bagu Blanco/Pressinphoto/Shutterstock and ITV