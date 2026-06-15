Inside three-year relationship Jasmine had with majorly famous footballer before Love Island 2026

31 minutes ago

Before she was trying to find love on Love Island 2026, Jasmine Müller dated a majorly famous footballer. She’s not new in the world of glitz, glamour and fame – that’s for sure.

Jasmine has been on TV before Love Island, already has a successful career as an influencer, and just to top that off, has lived the WAG lifestyle. I can’t lie, I’m a bit jealous.

Jasmine dated footballer Héctor Bellerín for around three years

Prior to the villa, Jasmine dated Spanish footballer Héctor Bellerín, who used to play for Arsenal. They were together for three years, and appear to have ended around 2021.

On TikTok, Jasmine has shared videos of herself wearing a shirt with Hector’s surname on, as well as cute pictures of them together. They travelled to Spain together, and took trips to Barcelona.

Speaking of the breakup, she said: “That relationship was so long ago, I don’t think about it anymore. It was a very healthy and lovely relationship and I suppose it did prepare me a little for high profile things but my main preparation has come from my mum and my sister and my friends. I have a huge support network.”

She did note that the split has “not put [me] off from dating footballers” as she is “open to getting to know everyone.” Jasmine further explained to OK! that she and Hector had an amicable breakup. She said: “I have a lot of time for him. I think we left things on really good terms.”

She added: “There’s not really any drama or anything interesting to say about it because we both just have a lot of love for each other. And I’m really excited to hopefully find something again, and something really exciting and honest.”

Her sister has spilled all about the relationship

As Jasmine has been in the villa, her sister has spoken out about the relationship with Héctor. Jasmine’s sister Bella went on a stream with former Islander Harrison Solomon, to spill her thoughts.

“He’s a great guy actually,” Bella said of the footballer. “They were together for a while. Like three years ish.” Bella said Jasmine “doesn’t want to talk too much” about the previous relationship, but did say “that’s an ex [Jasmine] really respects.” She added: “They have a lot of love for each other.”

Bella explained Jasmine and Hector were living in London together when he played for Arsenal.

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