The Tab

Inside three-year relationship Jasmine had with majorly famous footballer before Love Island 2026

‘We have a lot of love for each other’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Before she was trying to find love on Love Island 2026, Jasmine Müller dated a majorly famous footballer. She’s not new in the world of glitz, glamour and fame – that’s for sure.

Jasmine has been on TV before Love Island, already has a successful career as an influencer, and just to top that off, has lived the WAG lifestyle. I can’t lie, I’m a bit jealous.

Jasmine dated footballer Héctor Bellerín for around three years

Jasmine with footballer ex Héctor Bellerín before Love Island 2026

via Instagram

Prior to the villa, Jasmine dated Spanish footballer Héctor Bellerín, who used to play for Arsenal. They were together for three years, and appear to have ended around 2021.

On TikTok, Jasmine has shared videos of herself wearing a shirt with Hector’s surname on, as well as cute pictures of them together. They travelled to Spain together, and took trips to Barcelona.

Speaking of the breakup, she said: “That relationship was so long ago, I don’t think about it anymore. It was a very healthy and lovely relationship and I suppose it did prepare me a little for high profile things but my main preparation has come from my mum and my sister and my friends. I have a huge support network.”

She did note that the split has “not put [me] off from dating footballers” as she is “open to getting to know everyone.” Jasmine further explained to OK! that she and Hector had an amicable breakup. She said: “I have a lot of time for him. I think we left things on really good terms.”

She added: “There’s not really any drama or anything interesting to say about it because we both just have a lot of love for each other. And I’m really excited to hopefully find something again, and something really exciting and honest.”

Jasmine with footballer ex Héctor Bellerín before Love Island 2026

via TikTok

Her sister has spilled all about the relationship

As Jasmine has been in the villa, her sister has spoken out about the relationship with Héctor. Jasmine’s sister Bella went on a stream with former Islander Harrison Solomon, to spill her thoughts.

“He’s a great guy actually,” Bella said of the footballer. “They were together for a while. Like three years ish.” Bella said Jasmine “doesn’t want to talk too much” about the previous relationship, but did say “that’s an ex [Jasmine] really respects.” She added: “They have a lot of love for each other.”

Bella explained Jasmine and Hector were living in London together when he played for Arsenal.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Jasmine’s sister reveals which guy she would put her with on Love Island and I’m shocked

The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

Jasmine was on TV before she went on Love Island 2026 and it’s as iconic as you’d expect

Latest

Conflict over Durham Union’s Helen Joyce talk

Seamus Barker

Durham SU publishes a statement about the gender critical writer

Inside three-year relationship Jasmine had with majorly famous footballer before Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

‘We have a lot of love for each other’

Instagram

Melanie Martinez’s heartbreaking reaction, as her ex Oliver Tree is killed in a helicopter crash

Kieran Galpin

‘I know you’re making the angels giggle’

Oliver Tree final 24 hours Brazil Helicopter

Oliver Tree shared his final 24 hours in Brazil before the helicopter crash that killed six

Suchismita Ghosh

The videos of his final days are so ‘hard to watch’ now

‘It was supposed to be me’: Bungee jump witness recalls tragedy after narrowly missing death

Ellissa Bain

He left his home 40 minutes late

Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Chilling new crash details emerge as pop star and YouTuber are killed in two-helicopter collision

Kieran Galpin

One bystander watched as someone attempted to jump out the aircraft

Jasmine’s sister reveals which guy she would put her with on Love Island and I’m shocked

Ellissa Bain

It’s not Lorenzo or Kavan

Woman final post bungee jump

21-year-old woman shared an eerie final Instagram post just hours before her fatal bungee jump

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so sad

Jeff’s ex wife from before MAFS has now weighed in on his split from Rhi and it’s getting bitter

Hayley Soen

Did anyone else not even know he was married before?!

Oliver Tree shared heartbreaking details of his money and will just weeks before his tragic death

Hayley Soen

‘That’s when people appreciate you – when you’re not there anymore’

‘I don’t remember’: Brazil bungee staff speak for first time as woman dies in horror jump

Ellissa Bain

Her safety rope wasn’t attached

Keir Starmer

YouTube issues blistering response as UK government bans apps for under-16s, including TikTok

Kieran Galpin

The government want to give kids ‘more time for play’

‘Surgical manipulation’: Details as Tyra Banks sues Netflix over America’s Next Top Model series

Hayley Soen

She saw the footage for the first time when it was released

They play hot gay vampires on TV, but how about Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid in real life?

Kieran Galpin

They’re obvs not vampires, but are they gay?

Actually cool Father’s Day gifts and experiences he’ll appreciate more than (another) novelty mug

Francesca Eke

Dads are simple beings but we both know he deserves more than yet another pair of socks

Grade II listed Lancaster church to undergo repair works

Evie-Mae Ford

A historic church in Lancaster to undergo repairment after 11 years of vacancy

Manchester rapper Aitch sends fans on a hunt for a bell worth £5,000

Alisa Pasha

Aitch rang the bell and Manchester came running

No plans? Here’s everything happening in and around Lancaster this weekend

Charlotte Hutchinson

Lancaster city centre is set for a busy weekend of celebrations

Criminal investigation launched into University of Nottingham cyber attack

Eliza McShane

The university told students that supporting those affected remains its ‘absolute priority’

Alex details Rachel Nickell André Hanscombe

Alex Hanscombe reveals two shocking details no one knew before about Rachel Nickell and André

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually heartbreaking