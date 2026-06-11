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Jasmine was on TV before she went on Love Island 2026 and it’s as iconic as you’d expect

She got a clothing edit with TK Maxx afterwards

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Love Island 2026 wasn’t the first time Jasmine Müller has been on TV, and she’s tried her hand at it before.

Jasmine was on a show called Nayva, that aired for one season during 2018. Nayva was the group name given to the four girls who took part: Jasmine, alongside Angel, Esme and Faith.

Nayva was a YouTube streetwear and beauty series fronted by the four young creators, but it came to an end in 2020 shortly after the pandemic. The show was produced by Kyra TV, and the episodes are still live on YouTube.

Jasmine has clearly put what she learned to good use, as she now owns a fashion business. She is 27 now, and was filming Nayva when she was 20/21.

One episode followed the girls as they surprised Jasmine in Paris for her 21st birthday, they also did an episode finding outfits for back to school, crafting outfits based on their star signs, and putting looks together for certain budgets.

As part of the show, Jasmine and the other girls got an edit with TK Maxx. The page said: “Jasmine, Angel, Esme and Faith; four girls with their own distinctive styles on a mission to explore fashion and embrace individualism. From style challenges to celebrity inspiration, the girls are fanatical about living life to the fullest and building a brand with no limits that’s wholly driven by their own self-belief. NAYVA is a show that dreams big while having a lot of fun along the way.”

It then said: “Discover what these passionate girls put together with an exclusive edit of TK Maxx items to shop.”

@nayva.official

Nayva Ep. 2 ✨🎬 Netflix fits ✨#fyp #foryou #london #uk #paq #nayva #noen #london #la #uk #nyc #netflix #nayvahood #kyratv #entertainment #skins

♬ original sound – nayva.official

The series was pretty well received. The videos on average got well into the hundreds of thousands of views. Three have had over a million views.

For some quite wild context, the first episode of Love Island 2026 got 600k overnight viewers. She was literally getting more viewers on this show. Awkward.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV YouTube
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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