I had no idea how big Jasmine’s influencer career was before even entering the Love Island villa

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Love Island 2026 viewers were pretty surprised when Jasmine Müller was announced as part of the cast, because usually Islanders join the show hoping to become influencers afterwards, but Jasmine already had a pretty successful career online before heading to Mallorca, so here’s a closer look at her influencer life.

Jasmine has over 133k Instagram followers and works with big brands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Gaziza Müller (@jasminegmuller)

Jasmine’s biggest platform is Instagram, where she has more than 133k followers. That’s more followers than all of the other Love Island girlies combined. Her page is basically a mix of fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle content. She posts glamorous holiday snaps, outfit photos, and the sort of aesthetic pictures that make you want to book a flight immediately.

She’s also worked with some pretty major brands. Jasmine has shared sponsored content with Savage X Fenty, which is no small feat. Her Instagram Reels perform really well too, regularly pulling in around 100k views, with some videos reaching well over a million.

It’s no wonder some viewers were shocked she signed up for Love Island in the first place.

She has another huge following on TikTok

Jasmine is also doing very well over on TikTok, where she has around 130.7k followers. Whilst she posts fashion and lifestyle content there too, her TikTok has a much more personal feel. Loads of her videos are centred around food, particularly finding and reviewing vegan spots with her sister Bella.

She even has a playlist called For My Vegan Baddies, where she shares vegan food recommendations and restaurant finds.

Alongside that, Jasmine regularly posts chatty videos about her life. She’s spoken about growing up with a single mum raising two children and shares plenty of stories and personal experiences with her followers.

There are also playlists dedicated to beauty, hair, vlogs and what she calls Smart Girl Scroll content.

Her YouTube channel has over 7.5k subscribers

Jasmine also has a YouTube channel with more than 7.5k subscribers. She doesn’t seem to post there very often these days, though. Her most recent upload was around seven months ago.

Most of her content is vlog-based, and it looks as though she started posting regularly during the Covid lockdown years. So if you’re after longer videos and a closer look at her day-to-day life, that’s probably the best place to find it.

Jasmine also owns a fashion brand with her sister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAHILA (@mahila.intimates)

As if running multiple social media accounts wasn’t enough, Jasmine also co-owns a clothing brand, Mahila, with her sister Bella. The name Mahila translates to “woman”, and the brand focuses on bold, confident fashion for women.

So whilst Jasmine might be looking for love in the villa, she’s already built quite the career outside of it.

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