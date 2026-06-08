Shakira explains what she really meant by ‘yikes’ comments about Black diversity on Love Island

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The Love Island diversity debate is still raging on, and now, Shakira Khan has explained what she really meant by her controversial comments last week.

Though it’s not a new criticism for Love Island, this year there’s been a lot of conversation around the diversity – or lack thereof – in season 13. With the new series kicking off last week, it quickly became apparent that Ope Sowande and Victoria Onanusi were the only Black people in the initial cast. The situation was quite different for Love Island USA, so it drew a lot of comparisons.

Then Shakira waded into the debate on a live with Yasmin and Toni, asking people to cut the producers some slack.

She said: “You might hate me for saying this, but someone has just said, ‘Why does Love Island UK lack diversity unlike Love Island USA?’ I think people are getting really caught up on there being a lack of Black people, which is absolutely fair, but I think you’re also taking away the fact that we’ve got three South Asian people this year.

“We’ve got Mica, who is from the Caribbean, she’s from Barbados. So, there’s diversity in other forms, like, not all diversity is Black people. There’s so many bombshells yet to come, guys, like please just keep with it. It’s not going to be ‘everyone is a white person who is coming in’, like use your brains. Diversity comes in so many different forms.

“Like, we had Ruchee [Gurung] on and we had Sophie [Lee] last year. There’s lots of different cultures to put into the lineup, so cut them some slack.”

She urged people to “watch this space” as the season continued, but her comments generated a lot of backlash from people online.

“Shakira……..I see what they be saying now cause girl wtf,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Basically telling black people to shut up & stop complaining.”

Shakira then responded to the backlash

Following the controversy, Shakira posted another video where she added further detail to her comments about diversity on Love Island.

“So I apologise if I’ve offended anybody,” she said. “It wasn’t my intention; I was just trying to celebrate diversity. In no way, shape or form am I racist or dismissive of Black people and their experience, and if you feel that way, I apologise. It’s not the way I intended for it to come across.”

Opening up about her own experiences as a Pakistani girl, Shakira said she was scared to go into the Love Island villa last year. She wouldn’t wish that feeling on anyone.

“They’re not getting it right at the minute, but hopefully it changes,” she added.

Other Islanders have commented

It’s obviously become a major topic of discussion in the Love Island sphere, so of course, other former Islanders have offered their own two cents.

On Instagram, former Love Island girly Alima said: “As a black girl who went on that show and a really good friend of her trust me she gets it. Maybe the point didn’t come across the best but she is far from racism.”

Amber Gill also commented on the story, calling attention to the systemic issue of Love Island diversity. She said that Black women not getting chosen has been a “running joke” for years now, which is the opposite of what happens in the real world.

“What’s the point in having three Black women in there if nobody likes Black women in there?” she questioned. “My guy wants f*cking Becky from Scotland with blonde hair, like what is the point in having three gorgeous girls in there?”

In a follow-up comment, she added: “I don’t know why anyone is talking about Shakira. I’m not even directing this towards her; it’s been an issue since before she was even on the show.”

On his podcast, Harrison Solomon revealed that he’d reached out to Shakira to see how she’s doing. She’s not “feeling great”, but he maintained that she’s the “nicest girl you’ll ever meet” and is very “pure” with what she says.

“If she said something, she never meant it to offend anyone,” he said. “It’s not in her character.”

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