Yasmin from Love Island’s real job exposed, as she brags about how much money she makes

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Yasmin has been one of the main characters of Love Island so far after coming in as a bombshell and stealing Aidan from Ellie. She told everyone in the villa she’s a recruitment consultant in London, but that’s not actually her job.

People have uncovered videos of the 25-year-old from Kent bragging about how much money she makes in a secret career she hasn’t even mentioned on the show.

Yasmin works as an independent travel agent, helping women earn money while they travel. She calls herself an “online business coach” and works for a company called Let’s Grow, which apparently “helps ordinary people live extraordinary lives”. But it’s all very cryptic.

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Videos on the Islander’s travel Instagram and TikTok show her swanning around in fancy hotels with Chanel handbags, talking about how much money she’s raked in. Yasmin bragged about being one of the “top income earners” in her rank and said she’s been to Dubai, Orlando and Bali for free.

She’s constantly telling other women to message her buzzwords like “EARN” and “TRAVEL” to become an independent travel agent too, but it’s all very mysterious, and she doesn’t actually reveal how it works.

In one TikTok video, Yasmin revealed that she quit her job as a recruitment consultant in 2024 and is now a “full-time digital nomad” who can work from her phone from wherever she wants in the world.

“When I was 18 I jumped straight into a 9-5 as I’ve always been money hungry. I’ve always dreamt of being my own boss, being independent and making my own money so I could travel the world. I quickly realised the 9-5 life wasn’t for me and how I felt when I was travelling or on holidays is how I wanted to feel all the time,” she said.

“The only way to achieve the life I wanted was to work online. I’ve explored hundreds of different types of online opportunities and in August 2024, I finally came across the opportunity I feel like I’ve been manifesting for my whole 20s. All I’ve ever wanted to do was escape the 9-5 and because of this, it’s changed my life forever.”

It sounds too good to be true! I wonder why she’s telling everyone she works in recruitment when she quit the corporate life two years ago.