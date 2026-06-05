This is why Ellie is carrying a bag around the Love Island villa and it’s so iconic

4 hours ago

Everyone’s talking about Ellie and her bags on Love Island, and a former Islander has answered the question we all want to know… why is she carrying a handbag around the villa?

The 24-year-old from Scotland’s bags have become the star of the show, because it’s the first time we’ve ever seen an Islander walk around the Majorca villa with one. First, she had a little cream bag flung over her shoulder. Then, she was seen with that iconic Prada basket bag when she went on that date with Kavan.

People think it’s absolutely hilarious, with one person writing on Twitter: “What is Ellie carrying in her bags pls I need to know. I have NEVER seen an islander cut about the villa with a bag before.” Someone else said: “Can tell you right now that there’s nothing in Ellie’s bag. What is she carrying it around for?” They hardly even leave the villa, so why on earth does she need a bag?!

Well, Demi from season six has come with all the answers. In a TikTok video, she said Ellie is definitely carrying around her lip combo, because they’re not allowed to leave makeup around the villa and it’s so annoying having to go back to the dressing room all the time.

“Ellie carrying a bag on Love Island has me crying, but I’m so living for it. I’m telling you now that bag is probably empty minus her lip combo just sprawling about in the bag as she walks around. That bag is empty minus a lip liner, lip gloss and a lipstick,” she said.

“In the villa, you physically cannot take your lip combo around with you and you need to constantly top up. Think how much chatting you’re doing, kissing, drinking, whatever, and you can’t top up. There are no pockets on your dresses, you physically can’t walk around the villa holding it. So, what do you do? Ellie has a solution.”

Demi said she used to get in trouble all the time for hiding their lip products in the microphone bags on the black strap around their waists. “We would squeeze as much makeup in there as we could, just so we could top up without having to run all the way to the bedroom,” she recalled.

Maybe Ellie’s taking one for the team and carrying everyone’s lip products around the villa. The thought of about 20 lip products all rolling around in that Prada tote is sending me. I bet she’s started a trend now.

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Featured image credit: ITV