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Sam on Love Island 2026

Love Island’s Sam has opened up about hearing loss story and wearing hearing aids since four

‘They are a really big part of who I am’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Love Island 2026 Islander Sam Workman has opened up about going deaf, and having to wear hearing aids from when he was four-years-old. When he arrived in the villa, Sam was quick to tell his fellow Islanders that he uses hearing aids, and is hard of hearing. He joked that it was good fellow Islander Robyn was loud, because “I’m deaf”.

The 25-year-old electrician from Dudley wasn’t born deaf, and ahead of going into the Love Island 2026 villa, Sam spoke about his story. He suffered from hearing loss, and has worn aids since the age of four.

Sam is hoping that speaking about his hearing loss will raise awareness and inspire others. Sam used to be an interpreter for Birmingham County, a completely deaf football team, and has said over the years he has become more and more confident in his hearing aids.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he said: “I’ve worn them [his hearing aids] since I was four years old. So they are really a big part of who I am… I would say that it’s helped me with my confidence.”

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He said that as a child he was conscious about his hearing aids, but now isn’t. “Going through school, obviously, you get people that will always say things,” Sam added. “I always say that if I was to get them at this age, then I would feel very self-conscious about them. I probably wouldn’t want to wear them.”

After not being confident at school, Sam is hoping his appearance on a big show such as Love Island will help less people feel self-conscious about wearing hearing aids.

Sam added: “It’ll be nice for other people to see it on TV. They’ve helped me with confidence growing up and going through school. They don’t bother me anymore and I don’t notice they’re even there half the time, but it would be nice for people that I know there’s a lot of people that have them and don’t want to wear them because they’re I’d be self-conscious about them.

“So if they see me on TV wearing them, then hopefully someone realises they are nothing to be embarrassed about.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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