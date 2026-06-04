The Tab
Former Love Island producer

‘Love Island has failed’: A former producer has slated the show and its catastrophic downfall

Wow this is telling

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A former producer for Love Island has spoken out about the downfall of the show. Since series 13 started this month, people have been talking about how Love Island is flopping, and simply isn’t the same as how it used to be.

There was a huge conversation about how series 10 was the last time the show was actually good – with people discussing how this was the last time the show had a truly diverse cast, good twists and an interesting production.

Now, a former producer of Love Island has said the same thing. Raf Thompson explained on X that he worked on the show from season five to season 10, before moving to work on Love Island USA and Australia. This move has helped him to really see the flaws in the UK show.

“I’m incredibly proud to have been part of a show that has become embedded in British culture. The twists, drama, and unforgettable cast members have created some of the best reality television of the last decade,” he began. However, he said the show has fallen short recently with casting.

He continued: “But if we’re being honest, one issue has persisted for years: Casting. Time and time again, Love Island UK has failed to truly reflect the diversity of modern Britain. Representation matters, and no group has been more consistently let down than Black women.

“Ironically, Black women have been some of the show’s most loyal supporters, driving conversations online, creating viral moments, and helping keep the show culturally relevant. Yet year after year, we continue to cast Black women alongside men who openly or implicitly don’t date Black women.

“The result is a cycle that viewers have watched repeatedly: rejection, exclusion, and disappointment. For young Black girls watching at home, that’s a damaging message. For audiences generally, it’s become predictable and exhausting.

“When I left after series 10, things were improving. Contestants like Tyrique, Ella, Catherine, Whitney and previous series with Dami, Indiyah, Kai, Sanam, Kaz, Samira, Yewande and others helped create some of the show’s most memorable storylines.”

Raf went on to explain that working on the US version of the show has made him see what “genuine representation” looks like. “Working on Love Island USA showed me how powerful genuine representation can be,” he said.

“Seeing contestants from different racial, cultural and ethnic backgrounds authentically connect created richer stories, stronger characters, and ultimately a bigger audience. My role on Love Island was in edit producing, not casting despite my vast experience in casting on other shows I raised concerns about casting throughout my time on the show.”

He did however say that all is not lost for Love Island UK, and there is still a way to bring back viewers. “Audiences are asking for fresher casting, more authentic representation, and a creative reset,” he explained. “If those changes don’t happen, I genuinely worry about the long-term future of a show that so many of us care deeply about. For the culture.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Love Island

Love Island boy questioned over s*xual assault and stalking has been re-arrested

Toni on Love Island Debrief podcast

‘She just ruined her career’: Toni slated for ‘rude’ and ‘nasty’ comments on Love Island podcast

Love Island

The bleak reason Love Island died with season 10

Latest

Two arrested after protesters clash with police near Henry Nowak stabbing site

Violet Kennerk

The protest took place in Southampton on Tuesday evening

Dead rat Euphoria finale hidden meaning

The dead rat in Euphoria has a brutal hidden meaning that only makes sense now after the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t believe I missed it

Ethan Miller

Remember gay YouTubers Ethan and Mark? Their story ended tragically, and kinda filthy

Kieran Galpin

Okay, childhood ruined

What’s inside the new McDonald’s World Cup meals, with different cups and toys to collect

Ellissa Bain

They’re available now

Man arrested following crash outside King’s College London’s Stamford Street accommodation

Isabella Zbucki

It resulted in a vehicle being upturned

It’s finally time: Voting has opened for the first round of Lancaster’s BNOC 2026

Erin Malik

Your top 15 candidates have been selected from over 1,300 votes

Here’s why so many St Andrews students are against the idea of a campus Wetherspoons

Cyrus Tahbaz

The new Spoons is set to open in September

EGB 2026: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Lara van Soest

Enchanting or disappointing? Here’s the truth

50 Cent response ex Daphne Joy leaked s*x tape Diddy

50 Cent doubles down on his nasty comments about ex Daphne Joy’s leaked s*x tape with Diddy

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She could be out back with a dog for all I care’

KSI dragged for ‘disloyalty’ and ‘ego’ as he says he wants to be ‘better than the Sidemen’

Ellissa Bain

‘So KSI left his day ones for views’

So, Mackenzie Shirilla has now fully ‘confessed’ she *did* crash the car on purpose

Hayley Soen

Wait, what?!

Olivia Rodrigo reveals what it’s really like to party with Charli XCX after they go to rave

Ellissa Bain

Can I have an invite next time?

Drake Von

Gay p*rnstar Drake Von arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation

Kieran Galpin

He’s been charged with two felonies

Former Love Island producer

‘Love Island has failed’: A former producer has slated the show and its catastrophic downfall

Hayley Soen

Wow this is telling

Newcastle students raise over £6,000 playing golf for charity

Tilly Nelson

Two Newcastle students raise over £6000 playing 72 holes of golf in a single day to raise money for a men’s mental health charity

Scottish student transfers to Warwick after ‘worst year of her life’ at University of Edinburgh

Phoebe Davies

Faith said she felt pressure fit in and felt unsupported when struggling with her course

Tits Up!: New North East film raises awareness breast cancer affects young people too

Bethan King

From uni students to the elderly, breast cancer doesn’t distinguish between the ages

The ultimate student budget guide to Leeds: From Hyde Park picnics to spoons desserts

Abbie Latymer

Girls just want to have fun, not drain their bank accounts

Mackenzie Shirilla

The sickening amount of followers Mackenzie Shirilla has been gaining on Instagram since The Crash

Hayley Soen

Her account is being kept active by her ‘support team’

Timeline Michael Jackson case verdict

From police investigation to trial verdict, here’s the full timeline of Michael Jackson’s case

Suchismita Ghosh

It spanned more than a decade