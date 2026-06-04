‘Love Island has failed’: A former producer has slated the show and its catastrophic downfall

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A former producer for Love Island has spoken out about the downfall of the show. Since series 13 started this month, people have been talking about how Love Island is flopping, and simply isn’t the same as how it used to be.

There was a huge conversation about how series 10 was the last time the show was actually good – with people discussing how this was the last time the show had a truly diverse cast, good twists and an interesting production.

Now, a former producer of Love Island has said the same thing. Raf Thompson explained on X that he worked on the show from season five to season 10, before moving to work on Love Island USA and Australia. This move has helped him to really see the flaws in the UK show.

I’ve worked on #LoveIsland UK since Series 5, producing Series 5-10, before moving on to Love Island USA and Love Island Australia. I’m incredibly proud to have been part of a show that has become embedded in British culture. The twists, drama, and unforgettable cast members have… https://t.co/gKQQkWjwF5 pic.twitter.com/6uJk2Im9It — Raf Thompson (@RafThompson) June 3, 2026

“I’m incredibly proud to have been part of a show that has become embedded in British culture. The twists, drama, and unforgettable cast members have created some of the best reality television of the last decade,” he began. However, he said the show has fallen short recently with casting.

He continued: “But if we’re being honest, one issue has persisted for years: Casting. Time and time again, Love Island UK has failed to truly reflect the diversity of modern Britain. Representation matters, and no group has been more consistently let down than Black women.

“Ironically, Black women have been some of the show’s most loyal supporters, driving conversations online, creating viral moments, and helping keep the show culturally relevant. Yet year after year, we continue to cast Black women alongside men who openly or implicitly don’t date Black women.

“The result is a cycle that viewers have watched repeatedly: rejection, exclusion, and disappointment. For young Black girls watching at home, that’s a damaging message. For audiences generally, it’s become predictable and exhausting.

“When I left after series 10, things were improving. Contestants like Tyrique, Ella, Catherine, Whitney and previous series with Dami, Indiyah, Kai, Sanam, Kaz, Samira, Yewande and others helped create some of the show’s most memorable storylines.”

Raf went on to explain that working on the US version of the show has made him see what “genuine representation” looks like. “Working on Love Island USA showed me how powerful genuine representation can be,” he said.

“Seeing contestants from different racial, cultural and ethnic backgrounds authentically connect created richer stories, stronger characters, and ultimately a bigger audience. My role on Love Island was in edit producing, not casting despite my vast experience in casting on other shows I raised concerns about casting throughout my time on the show.”

He did however say that all is not lost for Love Island UK, and there is still a way to bring back viewers. “Audiences are asking for fresher casting, more authentic representation, and a creative reset,” he explained. “If those changes don’t happen, I genuinely worry about the long-term future of a show that so many of us care deeply about. For the culture.”

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