Love Island boy questioned over s*xual assault and stalking has been re-arrested

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A Love Island star who was previously questioned over allegations of s*xual assault and stalking has been re-arrested by police, it’s been reported.

The former contestant cannot be named for legal reasons, but has been described as in his 20s and not linked to the current series. He is said to have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, following allegations of trying to get in touch with the alleged victim of his former crimes.

According to The Sun, the man was arrested at his home by London’s Met Police, but has since been bailed. The investigation by police is ongoing.

He was originally arrested over allegations of s*xual assault and stalking. He is also accused of coercive control, criminal damage, assault by beating and threats of revenge p*rn. His initial arrest was last November, while he was at Gatwick Airport.

ITV bosses are said to be aware of the ongoing investigation. A source told The Sun: “This second arrest is a real shock – and potentially very bad news for the ex-contestant. There was an investigation going on into very serious offences that he was arrested over last year.

“And now it seems like he might have contacted the alleged victim to try to pressure them into withdrawing from the case. If that is true, and he has done so, it is incredibly serious and he’s been very stupid. The courts and CPS take a very dim view of that sort of thing for obvious reasons.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. The arrest relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations of s*xual assault, stalking, criminal damage and assault. He was arrested at an address on Monday, April 27 and bailed pending further inquiries.”

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