All the details of Love Island 2026 star Lola’s job, and if she’s *actually* a real detective

6 hours ago

Love Island 2026 girlie Lola Deal stepped into the villa and wasted no time in telling us she’s a detective. I mean, if that was your job you probably would tell everyone.

The job took every aback slightly, and she was of course asked to arrest one of the boys, and if she’d be using her detective skills to crack down on the Islanders.

So, because it’s already become such a hot topic, you definitely want the lowdown on what detective work Lola has done before Love Island 2026, and what her job actually is. Here’s everything you need to know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola (@loladealx)

Lola studied criminology and forensics at uni

28-year-old Lola has clearly wanted to go into the criminology field for a long time. She began studying at the University of Portsmouth in 2020, and in 2023 graduated with a First Class honours in criminology and forensic science. When she left uni, she was actively pursuing a job in the criminal justice sector.

She was working as a detective, but gave it up before Love Island

Lola was then working in the police force in Kent, where she is from. Just prior to Love Island 2026, she left her job. Speaking to the press ahead of her time on the show, Lola said she “loved her team” but had “really struggled” with the shift work, and creating a work-life balance. Especially when everyone around her was working “normal” shifts.

She explained: “I didn’t leave for Love Island. I applied for Love Island and then with my job, it was sort of getting towards the end and I was going to start looking for other jobs. Then luckily, I then got accepted Love Island and I didn’t have to update the CV, which was lovely.”

So, she’s not actively working as a detective right now, but given she studied for years to get to where she is in her career, do we think Lola will go back to it after Love Island?

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