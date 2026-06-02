I was meant to be in the Love Island cast this year but I failed the dr*g test last minute

3 hours ago

A TikTok creator has claimed she was lined up to be in the cast of Love Island 2026, but she failed the drug test last minute. The show has just started this year, but the cast could have been quite different.

Influencer Daniella Stockley has gone viral a few times for having links to Islanders, and the circle for Love Island casting would appear to be quite small. Islanders are always pretty well connected, so it wouldn’t be stretch to say producers probably know who she is.

In a new TikTok video, she has *claimed*: “I was supposed to go on Love Island, but I failed the dr*g test.” She claimed that she got her heart broken, so started applying for reality TV. “I applied for every single TV show known to man. I applied for Love Island, Traitors, Wheel of Fortune,” Daniella said.

“In January, I get a call from a random number and I’m thinking, ‘Who the f*ck is this?’ And it’s Love Island. Love Island’s come calling! I did like three or four meetings and they were like, ‘Oh, can you come into like, main headquarters?’ And I was like, ‘Alright!’.”

Daniella claimed she went along, but thought she did a “terrible job” impressing bosses. She continued: “I’m really not expecting to progress any further. Then I got a call from them like, ‘Oh, like, we love you. Like, do you want to come in to do like, your medical welfare appointment?’ So I get all dolled up, all dressed up, I go to this clinic. And I didn’t know it was gonna be dr*g test, right.”

Daniella said that usually she is “not a big dr*g taker” but had just been on a trip to Amsterdam. Unfortunately, she claimed she then failed the test, and never heard from ITV again. “If you want to go on Love Island, maybe don’t go to Amsterdam a month before,” she said. Pretty sound advice.

ITV has not commented on Daniella’s claims, so right now all we have is her word that this elaborate story time actually happened. But, pretty wild.

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