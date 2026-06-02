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Groom killed and bride in hospital following helicopter crash just hours after ‘perfect’ wedding

An investigation has been launched

Kieran Galpin | News
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Mere hours after tying the knot and getting married, newlyweds Dave and Jesni experienced a tragedy beyond comparison when their helicopter crashed.

On May 29, the 25-year-olds wed in what their family described as the “perfect wedding” in Dawsonville, Georgia. Over 400 people attended the nuptials, with all of them seeing Dave and Jesni off to their honeymoon in Atlanta.

Tragically, they never made it.

The helicopter crashed just hours after the wedding

Credit: Fox5

Credit: Fox5

Following the wedding, Dave complained that it was too foggy to fly to their honeymoon destination. Despite his fears, the helicopter pilot insisted they would fly at a high altitude to avoid the fog.

“Since my son was a pilot, he told the pilot that there is zero visibility, and when there is zero visibility like this, we never fly,” his father, George, told Atlanta News First.

WSB-TV/

Credit: WSB-TV

Minutes after taking off from the wedding venue, the helicopter crashed within a 10,000-acre tract owned by the City of Atlanta. It took the emergency services around six hours to find the aircraft, at which point Jesni was the only one left alive. The pilot has not been named.

“She said when she woke up, she saw my son Dave resting on her. She saw blood on him, and by then his body was completely cold. She’s a nurse, so she knew he was gone,” George explained. “She’s devastated, but she’s recovering.”

Though the pilot and her husband lost their lives, Jesni was left relatively unscathed with a few minor cuts and bruises. She’s currently recovering in the hospital.

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

“He was a precious child, he was a gift from God for us. He was God-fearing child. So handsome, beautiful,” George said, with his wife, Pheba, adding, “Both of them told us they could sense the presence of God at the altar, a tangible presence of God. There was a special glow and glory over his face that we couldn’t explain. And it was not just us who noticed.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has begun investigating the crash, but a direct cause has yet to be determined.

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Featured image credit: Facebook/Family handout

More on: News US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
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