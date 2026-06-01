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Manchester filming locations revealed in new rom-com Finding Emily

The film acted as a ‘love letter’ to the city

Alisa Pasha | Guides
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A new rom-com filmed across Manchester debuted earlier this month and features several very recognisable locations for the city’s locals.

Finding Emily launched in UK cinemas on May 22nd and follows Owen, an awkward Manchester musician, who falls for a girl named Emily but is left with a phone number missing one digit.

He teams up with an American psychology student (also named Emily) who secretly uses his obsessive quest as a case study for her dissertation.

The romantic comedy was filmed across Manchester, using a number of real high streets, pubs and green spaces as key backdrops. Fancy stepping into the world of Finding Emily? Here’s a guide to where you can find some of the film’s most recognisable filming locations.

University of Manchester

via Unsplash

Most of the film was shot on the University of Manchester campus, which was renamed ‘Manchester City University’.

You’ll notice the ivy-covered brick buildings that are characteristic of the university and the green spaces around campus.  Some of the early drama even takes place at UoM’s very own student union.

Canal Street

via YouTube

Manchester’s famous Canal Street in the Gay Village is heavily featured in the film. Mainly, when Owen and Emily set out to find the Emily along Canal Street, taking viewers through some of the city’s most iconic clubs like Via, The Brewers and G-A-Y.

Sackville Street

In some instances, buildings along Sackville Street – some of which are University engineering buildings – were used as stand-ins for on-campus locations.

There are also some glimpses of the iconic Vimto statue just off Sackville Street.

Manchester Central Library/St Peter’s Square

via Unsplash

St Peter’s Square provides a backdrop for some of the most dramatic moments in the film, alongside Emily’s frequent visits to Manchester Central Library in an attempt to gather information for and work on her project that forms the basis of the film.

This iconic spot is as representative of Manchester as any landmark in the city.

Northern Quarter

via YouTube

Owen and Emily escape to the legendary Night and Day Cafe in the Northern Quarter where Owen shows of his guitar skills on stage.

After this, the pair are seen walking through the NQ streets, notably past the iconic Piccadilly Records store also on Oldham Street.

Peveril of the Peak

One of Manchester’s favourite pubs, The Peveril of the Peak, was given the respect it deserves in Finding Emily, being the place where Owen asks for a job when things go wrong, and creating a distinctly Manchester backdrop to the action. Owen and Emily play darts here and order pints around the unique double-sided bar.

Electric Shuffle

via Google Maps

Deansgate’s Electric Shuffle is where the story comes full circle, as it’s where Owen meets up with the original ‘Emily’ he spends the whole film trying to find. Although other punters can be seen playing various games in the background, the pair opt for a booth, to sit with a drink a talk things out.

From Canal Street to Deansgate Locks, Finding Emily leans on all the things that make up Manchester such as its nightlife, music ,culture and humour.

Director Alicia MacDonald, who describes Manchester as “the best city ever” said she wanted to “embed” Manchester into the fabric of the film and create what she calls a “love letter” to the city.

Featured Image via Youtube @universalpicturesuk

Alisa Pasha | Guides
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Add as preferred source on Google
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