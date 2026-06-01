The real meaning behind Euphoria’s final scene, and where every major character ends up

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Well, after seven years, countless controversies, heartbreaks, breakdowns and near-death experiences, Euphoria has finally ended, so here’s what the final scene means and where each character ends up in the finale.

Some characters find a sense of peace. Others find themselves completely alone. And one character’s ending is far more tragic than many people were expecting.

So, here’s what exactly happened in the ending of Euphoria.

What happened to Rue Bennett?

The biggest moment of the finale is, without question, Rue’s death. After escaping Laurie’s operation and surviving the violent events of the previous episode, Rue appears to have made it out alive. Alamo welcomes her back, gives her money and offers her painkillers for her injuries.

What Rue doesn’t realise is that Alamo already knows she has been working against him. After arriving at Ali’s house, Rue appears to spend a peaceful morning thinking about Fezco, her family and the people she loves. However, the episode later reveals that everything after Rue takes the pills is part of a dream-like hallucination.

In reality, Rue has overdosed on fentanyl-laced medication secretly given to her by Alamo. Ali eventually wakes up and discovers her body.

So, what happened to Ali?

Nobody is more devastated by Rue’s death than Ali. After finding her body, he informs Rue’s family and later reveals at a recovery meeting that her death has shaken his faith and even led him to relapse.

Determined to get revenge, Ali heads to Alamo’s strip club with a shotgun and confronts the people responsible. The episode ends with him killing Alamo before later finding a small sense of peace at the Miller family’s ranch.

Umm, what happened to Jules Vaughn?

Jules arguably receives the least closure in the finale. Following Rue’s death, she’s only seen briefly living in Ellis’s penthouse. While painting, she breaks down in tears and finishes a piece inspired by Rue.

The saddest part is that Jules never gets the chance to reconcile with her before she dies.

So, what happened to Cassie and Maddy?

Cassie survives the finale but is still grieving Nate’s death. Alongside Maddy, she begins turning her former home into a business venture for influencers and online creators. However, it’s obvious she hasn’t moved on, breaking down while looking at a wedding photo of herself and Nate.

Meanwhile, Maddy remains trapped under Alamo’s control for much of the episode because of the debt he forced onto her. Thankfully, after Ali kills Alamo, Maddy is finally free. Compared to many other characters, she actually ends the series with a chance at a fresh start.

What happened to Lexi Howard?

Lexi’s ending is one of the quieter storylines in the finale. Still grieving Rue, she begins reading the Bible and reflecting on loss, faith and how people continue living after tragedy.

She ultimately declines Cassie’s offer to join the new business venture and appears ready to move forward on her own path.

So, what happened to Laurie and Alamo?

Laurie’s story comes to a brutal end when the DEA closes in on her operation. Rather than face prison, she takes her own life.

As for Alamo, his apparent victory doesn’t last long. After arranging Rue’s death, he is eventually tracked down and shot dead by Ali in the finale’s climactic showdown.

But wait, what does the final scene actually mean?

The final scene takes place at the Miller family’s ranch, the same place Rue described earlier in the season as the most peaceful place she had ever known.

After everything that happens, Ali visits the family and joins them for dinner. As he says grace, he imagines Rue sitting at the end of the table smiling back at him.

Then, for the final time, viewers hear Rue’s voice. “May God bless us all.”

Some people have interpreted the ending as incredibly bleak. However, Sam Levinson sees it differently. When asked about the finale, he told The New York Times, “I don’t think of it as pessimistic. Her at the table in the end, it’s grace.”

After years of addiction, trauma and self-destruction, Rue finally reaches the one thing she spent the entire series searching for: Peace.

And with that final smile, Euphoria says goodbye.