Confused? Here’s why Maddy tells Alamo about Rue and the DEA, and why he doesn’t react

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In the latest episode of Euphoria, Maddy let it slip to Alamo that Rue is secretly working with the DEA, but the hardcore drug lord barely reacts. Here’s the whole incident, explained.

If it wasn’t already clear at the beginning of the season, Rue is losing her grip on reality. The drug trafficker turned DEA informant is getting way less careful, exposing parts of her plan with her friends. In one nail-biting scene, Rue tells Lexi that she’s working with Nazis, and the DEA, in the middle of a ramble about her “evil” tendencies.

Did Maddy out Rue on purpose??? I’m confused on why she would tell Alamo that Rue is working with the DEA ?! #Euphoria #Euphoriaseason3 pic.twitter.com/k5BpwYi7tF — FeFe ☆ (@FeFeLaGre) May 25, 2026

Concerned, Lexi tells Maddy about what Rue’s been saying, including the DEA information. What may mean nothing to Lexi actually means a lot to Maddy, who’s in with Alamo and knows about his seedy drug-dealing operation. So, when Maddy goes to meet Alamo to ask for help paying off Nate’s debts, it’s really surprising when she lets that slip.

Here’s what people think this scene actually means

Euphoria viewers have pointed out this is really out of character for Maddy. She’s usually a super calculated person, always one step ahead of everyone. But the most popular theory is that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is showing that Maddy isn’t as in control as she believes she is.

Maddy reveals this information without connecting the dots and realising Rue was secretly working against Alamo. Rue has kept this to herself until recently, with Lexi being the only person she told.

As for Alamo’s lack of reaction? Well, it seems like this is information he already knows. In an earlier episode, Rue is served a rat from the other people at the club, hinting that they know she’s a snitch.

does nobody remember this scene from episode 6? i thought this was a dead giveaway they knew Rue was a rat … there have been multiple hints that Alamo already knew what Maddy confirmed #euphoria pic.twitter.com/TcLJWPZan3 — JE$$♡🫧 (@jessicool_) May 25, 2026

Though it’s not clear that she’s working with the DEA, the incident with Kitty and Magick in the bathroom has further put suspicion on Rue. Alamo’s a lethal guy, and even told Maddy to “wise up” for thinking he would treat her any different than the rest of his girls. He’s probably connected the dots, and is leading Rue to her grave.

In the next episode, we’ll see an altercation between Laurie’s gang, Alamo’s lot and the DEA. With two of these three people against Rue, it’s unlikely she makes it out alive. I guess we’ll find out for sure on Sunday!

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Featured image via HBO