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Rivals: Where would your favourite scandal-clad characters find themselves in Bristol?

I mean we are in the South-West after all!

Maddison Lee | Guides
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With the recent release of ‘Rivals’ season 2, and as a student now living in the South-West they dwell in, you must be thinking where would these characters end up in Bristol? Well look no further, I’ve looked into the best places the show’s characters would end up if they found themselves at Bristol University in 2026.

Potential spoilers ahead!

Taggie O’Hara

via YouTube

Taggie, the angel that she is, would find herself volunteering at The Hawthorns to help make our £2 lunches. With the way Bas looks at her cooking this season, I have no doubt the queue will be all the way up to the ASS. She’d even offer to help clean afterwards and insist on staying for the duration of her trip to Bristol just so she can continue to help out.

Rupert Campbell-Black

via YouTube

Rupert Campbell-Black, MP, former show-jumper and notorious rake would find himself at one of the nicer pubs in Bristol: Channings. Surrounded by lads watching the football and endless glasses of whisky, Rupert would find himself happy and settled: attempting to pick up yet another woman for the evening. (Even though we all know he should just be with Taggie!)

Tony Baddingham

via YouTube

Now, Tony would obviously find himself drawn to the ‘poshest’ place at Bristol University: North Village, specifically Wills Hall. Deemed by many students as one of the ‘posher’ accommodations, its safe to say Tony would be desperate to maintain his ‘Lord’ image by trying to recruit students into the hellfire that is Corinium.

Declan O’Hara

via YouTube

Declan would not hesitate to find an Irish pub in Bristol. Drawn in by the music and pint smell of St Nicks, he stumbles into Seamus O’Donnell’s- a place where he can drink, work, socialise and, in Maud’s words, do everything but be around his wife. Here, he schemes up a new plan to take down Corinium and finally gain that journalistic freedom he craves.

Cameron Cook

via DisneyPlus

By far the trendiest character in the show, Cameron would find herself in a bar I think would translate well to the night life of America: Blame Gloria. One of the coolest bars in Bristol, Cameron would have no trouble dancing the night away and finally letting off some steam from carrying the entire weight of both Corinium and Venturer’s prospects on her back.

Sarah Stratton

via DisneyPlus

Sarah has realised that her talents are far bigger than the 80s and Corinium, realising that the world of Love Island exists (as suggested by cast interviews with Hits Radio). She takes a bus straight to Bristol Airport in hopes of finding her way to the reality show life. James has definitely followed her there and they are both now hiding from their respective spouses.

Freddie Jones and Lizzie Vereker

via YouTube

The only affair I’ve ever rooted for would obviously find themselves all cute on a date at Pizzarova (a place with unlimited carbs that their partners wouldn’t normally let them eat). They’d people watch and gaze lovingly at each other for a sickeningly long time because they are just that cute.

Now you know where your favourite characters will end up: maybe try their places out, you may catch a television producer looking to make a rival jealous on the way!

Maddison Lee | Guides
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