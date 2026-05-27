The Tab

Actor who plays Sam in The Boroughs reveals what that mirror glitch really means

‘You think they’ve conquered the problem’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

After watching The Boroughs on Netflix, everyone’s wondering why Sam glitches at the end, and the actor who plays the character has revealed what it means.

The new sci-fi series from the producers behind Stranger Things has had everyone gripped, and it’s about a man called Sam who move into a New Mexico retirement community and discovers there are strange creatures stalking the neighbourhood at night and feeding off people’s brain fluid.

Right at the very end, Sam is looking in the mirror and wiping a cut on his forehead. His reflection flickers as he glitches, but what does it mean? Well, the actor who plays him, Alfred Molina, says it’s evidence that Sam is still being watched, even though they think they got rid of the threat.

“Well, I think throughout the season, throughout the episodes, I always assumed, and I could be wrong, you know, what do I know? I always assumed that the glitches were evidence that whatever we were doing was being in some way observed. That we weren’t alone, that somewhere everything was being sort of looked at,” he told Yahoo Entertainment.

Credit: Netflix

“We were being observed, and so at the end, after the gang, if you like, think that they’ve conquered the problem, they’ve conquered the monster, we’ve done everything right, we can relax now. Suddenly, that new glitch at the end is a whole reminder that, no, no, no, nothing really has changed.”

A hint to season two, perhaps? A second series hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it certainly seems like they were opening the door to another instalment, and the creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews told IGN that they always planned to make three seasons.

“We have a very specific three-season plan, and we think we know the last shot of the last scene of the last episode,” Addiss said. “How we get there might change a little, but we have the answers to all the questions, and a plan of how and when to answer those. We wanted season one to feel emotionally complete, but leave some questions unanswered.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix The Boroughs TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Jardine Funeral Home

‘I’ve got a lot to say’: Davion’s sister savages Netflix doc, reveals details about him it missed

New prison calls from Mackenzie Shirilla’s friends reveal true feelings about Dom Russo

People convinced David Harbour plays security guard in The Boroughs, but he has a double

Latest
Police bodycam footage of the parents of Mackenzie Shirilla

Bodycam footage cut from The Crash shows Mackenzie Shirilla’s parents arguing with police

Hayley Soen

Steve Shirilla said his ‘dumb daughter’ wasn’t ‘allowed to speak to you guys’

The Boroughs creators explain that ending, because it was all a bit confusing

Ellissa Bain

It went downhill at the end

Brighter days ahead: Where to go in and around Lancaster on a sunny day

Charlotte Hutchinson

Hopefully this glimpse of sunshine in Lancs means summer is here

Popular Lancaster clothes shop to host fashion evening for charity

Charlotte Hutchinson

The event will take place at Lancaster Castle on Sunday 14th June

Lancaster University’s weather station records highest ever May temperatures

Charlotte Hutchinson

The highest temperature recorded on Bank Holiday Monday was 29.3°C, beating the previous record by 3.2°C

Richard Gadd reveals truth behind Half Man’s Niall and Ruben’s relationship ahed of finale

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m not ready

Actor who plays Sam in The Boroughs reveals what that mirror glitch really means

Ellissa Bain

‘You think they’ve conquered the problem’

University of Manchester to offer work placements to all undergraduate students

Alisa Pasha

The first Russell Group university to tackle fears over graduate employability

Man arrested over police incident which partially closed Manchester Airport Terminal 2

Sophie Iles

The man was arrested for causing a public nuisance and has been taken into custody

28-year-old London student admits £9,500 facelift to look like Bella Hadid was unnecessary

Ellamaria Viscomi

Antonia said ‘Obviously I don’t need a facelift, but I wanted that cat eye look’

Ranked: All 128 UK universities from best to worst in 2026 — and where yours came in

Kieran Galpin

There are some surprises this year

Lancaster’s Scott McTominay to feature on Scottish £20 note ahead of 2026 World Cup

Erin Malik

The midfielder was born and raised in Lancaster and will represent Scotland this summer

St Andrews academic confirms he’s safe in Turkey after flotilla to Gaza intercepted by Israel

Mary Rossiter

Dr Antonis Vradis received medical attention and is set to return home

toilet seat lids space

Embarrassingly, people only just clock the gross reason there’s a space on toilet seat lids

Hayley Soen

I will never pee in peace again

Euphoria viewers ‘figured out’ what happens to Rue in finale and I’m actually not ready

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sam Levinson has basically confirmed it

‘Terrace is too loud and scary’: Unpacking Leeds students’ most unpopular opinions

Lucy Eason

Is Lupton really that bad, and is Warehouse all it’s cracked up to be?

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group vice-chancellors by pay package – the highest gets £666k

Esther Knowles

The University of Oxford’s vice-chancellor has the largest total package at £666k, which is more than double that of the University of Glasgow’s VC

Possible serial killer active in popular Mexico resort after three women found dead in 11 days

Ellissa Bain

Police are investigating whether one person is responsible

manchester airport incident

Police respond to major incident at Manchester airport after terminal 2 partially closed

Sophie Iles

Witnesses described how the skywalk was partially closed and windows were being boarded up

Love Island 2026

The promo pics weren’t giving, so this is what the cast of Love Island 2026 *actually* look like

Hayley Soen

Ok now I can get a real impression of them