Actor who plays Sam in The Boroughs reveals what that mirror glitch really means

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After watching The Boroughs on Netflix, everyone’s wondering why Sam glitches at the end, and the actor who plays the character has revealed what it means.

The new sci-fi series from the producers behind Stranger Things has had everyone gripped, and it’s about a man called Sam who move into a New Mexico retirement community and discovers there are strange creatures stalking the neighbourhood at night and feeding off people’s brain fluid.

Right at the very end, Sam is looking in the mirror and wiping a cut on his forehead. His reflection flickers as he glitches, but what does it mean? Well, the actor who plays him, Alfred Molina, says it’s evidence that Sam is still being watched, even though they think they got rid of the threat.

“Well, I think throughout the season, throughout the episodes, I always assumed, and I could be wrong, you know, what do I know? I always assumed that the glitches were evidence that whatever we were doing was being in some way observed. That we weren’t alone, that somewhere everything was being sort of looked at,” he told Yahoo Entertainment.

“We were being observed, and so at the end, after the gang, if you like, think that they’ve conquered the problem, they’ve conquered the monster, we’ve done everything right, we can relax now. Suddenly, that new glitch at the end is a whole reminder that, no, no, no, nothing really has changed.”

A hint to season two, perhaps? A second series hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it certainly seems like they were opening the door to another instalment, and the creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews told IGN that they always planned to make three seasons.

“We have a very specific three-season plan, and we think we know the last shot of the last scene of the last episode,” Addiss said. “How we get there might change a little, but we have the answers to all the questions, and a plan of how and when to answer those. We wanted season one to feel emotionally complete, but leave some questions unanswered.”

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Featured image credit: Netflix