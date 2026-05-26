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New prison calls from Mackenzie Shirilla’s friends reveal true feelings about Dom Russo

‘Know that we don’t love you any less’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Multiple prison calls between Mackenzie Shirilla and friends have been released after The Crash, and they show how her friends really feel about Dom.

The murder of Dom Russo and Davion Flanaghan is the subject of Netflix’s The Crash, which includes the first prison interview with Mackenzie Shirilla. The now 21-year-old is in prison, charged for the murder of both her ex boyfriend and close friend.

In prison calls accessed by People, friends are heard expressing their support for Mackenzie despite the allegations and claiming that Dom would support her.

“Hey girl, it’s me,” a friend said in one call. “I miss you so much. Life has been boring without you. I can’t wait to talk to you and show you our place, what’s going on, and how much Dom loves you.”

Credit: Netflix

They continued: “He is your guardian angel, and we want you to know that we have your back, too, throughout this whole experience. Know that we don’t love you any less. And think about you every day.”

The same sentiment is echoed by multiple friends on these undated calls. Although we can’t provide exact dates for these calls, it’s been reported that they took place while she was staying at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Centre.

“I think about you every day, and I know you have so many amazing memories with them,” another friend said.

Another added: “Dom is out there watching you and most likely mad at all these people that are doing this to you.”

In another call, with her mum, Mackenzie questions why her lawyer didn’t let her take the stand at her bench trial. Mackenzie believed that if she did, people would see her as the “third victim”.

“I was asking him if I could just testify to show them that, like, I have nothing to hide, and he was like ‘, I don’t know if that’s a good idea at this point,'” Mackenzie told her mother after her bench trial.

“If they see the truth, then they’ll know that this was nothing but a car accident. They’ll just see that there’s a third victim, and it’s me, and I lost the love of my life and a good friend, and now I have to deal with this grief the rest of my life.”

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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